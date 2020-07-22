Arsenal Championship target responds to transfer speculation

Said Benrahma is a man in demand at the moment after his stunning season in the Championship.

The Algerian is one of the best players in England’s second division, and his fine form is one reason why Brentford is challenging to reach the Premier League for the first time.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months (Express) after he caught their attention, and he has responded to the transfer speculations.

He admitted that he had been flattered by being linked with such illustrious names, but he maintained that for now he is just focused on helping the Bees earn promotion into the Premier League.

Benrahma said as quoted by Talk Sport: “I was really flattered [to see myself linked with those clubs], but, at the same time, I am so focused about getting out of the Championship with Brentford that I do not pay too much attention. But it gives me confidence.

“I don’t look at it as my destiny, but it has always been a target of mine to play in the Premier League and I really wish to play in the Premier League with Brentford.

“It would be magnificent for Brentford to be in the Premier League because it would be the first time and we have really been working hard on it.”

Arsenal has a number of fine wingers on their books at the moment, but the Gunners would need even more squad depth next season, especially if they qualify for the Europa League.

If Brentford earns promotion into the Premier League, it might become harder for Arsenal to land him unless they assure him of playing time.