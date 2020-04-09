Arsenal chances of landing Brazilian target given a boost after team drops out

Arsenal’s bid to sign Willian from Chelsea receive a boost following a report out of Spain.

The Gunners are one of many teams who have registered their interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Willian as the Brazilian edges towards becoming a free agent in the summer.

Juventus and Barcelona are just two of the teams that have been linked with a move for him, making competition for his signature a tough one.

However, reports from Spain via Standard Sports claims that the Catalans have no interest in signing Willian.

Barcelona has been long term admirers of Willian and the Catalans have spent the better part of the last few summers chasing a deal for the 31-year-old, however, after failing to land him each time it seems that they have now moved on.

This should leave the path clearer for Arsenal who would only have to compete with Juventus and Tottenham for the players signature.

Chelsea also wants to keep him but the Blues have suspended negotiations with him after he informed them that he wants a three year deal instead of the two-year deal that they have offered him.

Willian does appear to be in demand despite his age, whether he would be a success at Arsenal in his twilight years is open to debate.