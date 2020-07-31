Arsenal chances of landing Bundesliga target are almost zero

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to land Dayot Upamecano this summer after he signed a new deal RB Leipzig, as confirmed by the club.

The German side rejected Arsenal’s approach for the Frenchman last summer and the Gunners were set to return for him again this summer as their problems at the back still persist.

However, the German side just posted an update on their Twitter account confirming that the defender has signed a new deal with them until 2023.

Upamecano has emerged as one of the top young defenders in Europe over the past two seasons.

His previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, but the Germans maintained that he will not be leaving them for free and he has now committed his immediate future to them.

Mikel Arteta has been looking to strengthen his team this summer ahead of his first full season as the club’s manager.

The Spaniard will hope he can win the FA Cup so that it will become easier for the Gunners to attract top talents like Upamecano.

Arsenal has a lot of first-team defenders, but not all of them are of the required quality to help lead the club to the next level.