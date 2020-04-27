Arsenal chances of landing long term target squashed by his agent

Franck Kessie’s agent has dashed Arsenal’s hopes of signing the midfielder by claiming his client will remain at the San Siro for the foreseeable future states the Metro.

Kessie has become one of the first names on Milan’s team sheet this season, and he has played almost all of their league games during this campaign.

His fine form for the Italian side has brought about links to other teams with the likes of Wolves and West Ham, also touted in the past.

The Metro further opines that Mikel Arteta is looking for new top midfielders after he became unconvinced by some of his current options. However, he has been struggling to convince the likes of Thomas Partey to make the move to the Emirates.

He has apparently made Kessie a target but the player will be difficult to convince as his agents insist that he would stay at Milan for now.

‘I remember that we joined Milan when they were a gamble, we did it because this is a club that has always meant a lot to us,’ George Atangana said as quoted in the Metro.

‘Now there is a project under development and for this reason, the present leads me to think that the future can also be red and black.

‘We are in one of the most important clubs in the world, which certainly does not experience the moment of greatest splendour, but which intends to revive itself.’

Kessie was all the rage last summer and nothing came of it, that appears to be what is happening once again. He seems to be one of those players that are forever linked with a move to the Emirates but it never actually happens.