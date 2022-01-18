Arsenal chances of landing Serie A target increased with latest update

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Arthur Melo with a new report claiming Juventus is closing in on a replacement for the Brazilian.

The midfielder has been identified as one player who can make the Gunners a better side in this second half of the season.

He is struggling for relevance at Juve and they are also hoping to offload him.

The former Barca man wants a change of environment, but the Old Lady will sign a replacement before allowing him to leave the club.

Get French Football is now reporting that they could achieve that soon as they close in on a move for Lyon star, Bruno Guimarães.

The report says both clubs are currently holding talks over the transfer of the Brazilian and if there is a breakthrough, Juve would release Arthur to move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is a quality player who seems to struggle because of the more defensive system being used at Juve.

At Arsenal, he would play under a more fluid and attacking formation and that should bring out the best in the former Gremio man.

Brazilians have enjoyed playing in the Premier League with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, delivering fine performances in the competition.

Hopefully, Arthur will have a similar impact if he joins.