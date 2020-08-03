Arsenal chances of signing Brazilian target given a significant boost

Arsenal has received a boost in their bid to land Willian from Chelsea for free this summer.

The Brazilian will be out of a contract at Stamford Bridge after he only extended his deal to cover the rest of the season at Stamford Bridge.

He has been asking the club for a three-year deal, but they want to give him just a two-year deal.

It appeared that they would reach an agreement over a new deal in the lead up to their FA Cup final against Arsenal, but they haven’t been able to reach that and they might never reach one again.

After the final of the FA Cup, the Brazilian’s future is a serious topic again, with the Blues having just a few days to get his future sorted.

Speaking after their FA Cup loss to Arsenal, Frank Lampard appeared to concede defeat in their bid to keep him when he claimed that he doesn’t know the decision that has been made over his future.

‘I’ve got a great relationship with Willian. I actually don’t know what that decision (contract situation) is,’ Lampard said via Mail Sport.

‘If that happens over the next few days, as he said, that will be good to me in either way.

‘Of course I’m very happy with Willian. He’s been brilliant with me this season with input and work ethic within the squad.

‘But it is his choice and I respect his choice.

‘He’s been a great servant for Chelsea if he decides to move on and if he does decide to move on, Chelsea obviously moves on as well. We have to look forward ourselves.’