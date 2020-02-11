Arsenal chances of signing experienced Serie A star given a boost

Arsenal receives transfer boost as Dries Mertens looks set to leave Napoli for free.

The Gunners see Mertens as a cut-price value for money signing as his current deal with Napoli runs out at the end of this season.

The Belgian has been one of Europe’s best scorers since he was converted from being a winger to a forward by Maurizio Sarri and he now looks almost certain to leave on a free at the of the season.

He was close to joining Chelsea in the last transfer window and the Daily Mail claims that the Blues failed in a £6 million bid for his signature. Frank Lampard wanted him to act as a backup to Tammy Abraham who seems to be overused.

However, Mertens wasn’t keen on leaving last month as he is just three goals short of becoming Napoli’s all-time goal scorer.

Mail Sport further claims that Napoli has opened talks with the attacker to extend his stay with them for the next two seasons, but both parties are far off at the negotiating table.

The Italians are only willing to offer him £3.3m per season for the next two campaigns but he wants £6.3m.

Arsenal could easily offer him that amount should he fail to agree to an extension with Napoli.

Mertens still has a lot to offer and would bring invaluable experience to the forward line, his wages are very reasonable.

Arsenal could do a lot worse than take advantage of the contract standoff between Napoli and Mertens.