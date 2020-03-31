Arsenal chances of signing La Liga midfielder given a big boost following latest update

Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar has been boosted as reports in Spain claims that he is no longer needed at the Wanda Metropolitana.

The Frenchman was on the cusp of securing a move to Arsenal in 2017, but he turned down the move to continue his development at Monaco.

He later moved to Atletico Madrid where he has struggled to recapture the form that saw Arsenal and Liverpool go head to head to secure his signature a few years back.

Diego Simeone recently admitted that the Frenchman hasn’t performed as they thought he would when they signed him and that may be an indication that they are prepared to cut their losses and let him leave.

AS is reporting that he is no longer an “essential player” for the club and that may have opened the door for Mikel Arteta to land him.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him with Manchester United also reportedly monitoring his current situation, but the Gunners will hope that Arteta’s rebuild will be an exciting project for Lemar to want to join.

Arteta has made Arsenal one of the most exciting teams to watch in England and the Gunners remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this year ahead of the restart of league action.