Arsenal chances of signing major Bundesliga target given a boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Dayot Upamecano this summer, following recent comments on his future.

The young Frenchman has been a long-term target of Arsenal, with the Gunners failing with a bid to land him in the summer (TalkSport).

He has remained an ever-improving defender this season and as he enters the final year of his current deal, he might be sold in the summer.

RB Leipzig is always willing to sell their players for the right price, and after selling Timo Werner to Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, they have hinted that Upamecano might follow suit.

The German club’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff was speaking about the defender’s future recently and he claimed that they are doing their best to ensure he doesn’t leave them for free next year.

He then added that they found a solution to Werner and that they will find one for Upamecano as well.

He told Kicker as quoted by Sun Sports: “I assume that he will also play for us next season.

“We are in good talks to find a solution to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer next year.

“It worked out with Timo Werner, and I assume that we will do our homework with regard to Dayot as well.”