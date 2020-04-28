Arsenal chances of signing midfielder from London rival given a boost

West Ham is prepared to sell Arsenal target Declan Rice in the summer as the Hammers targets rebuilding their team so claims the Sun.

Rice has been a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield and former Gunner Paul Merson has told Arsenal that they need the midfielder more than his other suitors.

The Gunners have not been able to convince West Ham to sell with the Hammers previously bent on keeping hold of one of their most important players.

However, the Sun is claiming that if Arsenal wants to sign the player they have a chance of making that happen because West Ham wants to overhaul their team in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Moyes would love to keep hold of Rice but he also wants to rebuild the struggling Hammers and according to the same report no player is safe at the London Stadium.

Rice has developed into one of the finest English midfielders despite being dropped by Chelsea as a 15-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his Arsenal midfield, and the Spaniard apparently considers Rice to be one of the players that can help him implement his style of play at the Emirates.

The Gunners may, however, have to pay up to £50 million to sign the midfielder as the Hammers reportedly value him at around £70 million.