Arsenal chances of signing potential Aubameyang replacement given a boost

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is probably going to be leaving the club within the next 16 months and an experienced replacement will be required.

All manner of hitmen have been mentioned over the last few months including Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik and according to Inside Futbol he will be available once the summer transfer window opens up.

Apparently, Milik has informed Napoli that he will not be signing a new contract and with just 12 months left on his contract in the summer then the Italians have very little choice but to cash in now or risk losing him for nothing.

The same report claims that Tottenham are also interested in the 26-year-old and so the scene is set for another transfer tussle between the North London rivals.

Milik is not a regular starter for the Naples based outfit and with Dries Mertens set to stay at the club then first-team opportunities are going to be limited for the Polish international.

Milik seems to me to be more of a back up forward as opposed to being the main man and that is why it is understandable that Tottenham would want him, he would be the perfect understudy for Harry Kane.

But it is less clear why Arsenal would want him as a direct replacement for Aubameyang, he is not of that quality in my opinion.