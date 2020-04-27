Arsenal chances of signing Serie A target given a big boost

Arsenal might just be able to sign Dries Mertens when the transfer window reopens as Napoli are already preparing for life after the Belgian.

Mertens is one of Arsenal’s main targets ahead of next season as Mikel Arteta looks to challenge for a Champions League place.

Apart from outside competition for his signature, Napoli has been hoping to tie him down to a new deal at the San Paolo.

However, the latest report from Mundo Napoli on his future claims that Napoli is already preparing for life after the Belgian and they are lining up Moise Kean as a replacement.

Kean moved from Juventus to Everton this season as the Toffees look to finally replace Romelu Lukaku, however, his first season in the Premier League has been a struggle for him.

He has scored just once for the Toffees but he had a good time in Italy and Napoli want to take him back.

Mertens has scored over 100 goals since he joined the Italian side from PSV and although he isn’t getting any younger, he remains a very consistent goal scorer and goal creator.

Arsenal could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette when the transfer window reopens and Mertens would be helpful to the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli’s development.