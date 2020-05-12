Arsenal chances of signing top-class South American ace take a hit

James Rodriguez is set to snub Arsenal to remain in Spain with Atletico Madrid, according to a new report.

The Colombian has been a target of Arsenal this season and he is destined to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season and Real Madrid wants to avoid losing him for nothing so they are prepared to cash in.

He has been linked with several English teams this season including Manchester United and Everton, while Arsenal were apparently considering him a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners have struggled to get the best out of the German and Arteta reportedly considered Rodriguez an upgrade, but he looks set to remain in Spain.

The Sun is quoting Journalist, Javier Hernandez Bonnet, and he claims that the player is almost certain to sign for Atletico Madrid.

He said: “If Real want to get some money back, they have to close a transfer.

“James has several cards to play, but we have been told he is convinced by Atletico in all aspects – in the sport and in the staff – and it is 80 per cent sure he will be a new player for Atlético Madrid.”

Arsenal has made signing a new midfielder a priority ahead of next season and if Rodriguez joins Madrid’s city rivals, it could open up a chance for the Gunners to sign Thomas Partey.