Arsenal change stance as defender asks to leave the club

Hector Bellerin is claimed to have turned up at Arsenal and requested to leave, with the club now claimed to be willing to accept a loan with an obligation to buy.

The Spaniard has returned from holiday this week, with the majority of squad having returned to training on Wednesday, and he is expected to be travelling with the team to Scotland today ahead of our summer camp.

It will be interesting to see if Bellerin participates in tomorrow’s friendly match against Hibernian after reports claiming that he has personally requested a move away from the club this week, with Sky Italia claiming he came into the office in ‘recent days’ to discuss the matter in person.

The report also claims that this has brought him closer to a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan, with Arsenal said to be open to allowing their defender to leave on loan with an obligation to buy, with certain clauses needing to be triggered before the deal will be completed for an agreed fee. They claim the Italian side are still pushing to have an option to buy, over an obligation however.

I struggle to believe that we would allow the right-back to join Inter knowing their current financial situation, as we must surely believe that they are more interested in the loan than actually paying a fair fee to sign Bellerin. It wouldn’t shock me if they did take up an loan with an obligation, and simply leave the 26 year-old on the sidelines once he came within touching distance of the agree conditions, but it will be interesting to see how this pans out over the coming weeks.

Is anyone shocked that we haven’t had more solid interest in Bellerin’s signature thus far?

Patrick