Arsenal change their Twitter header after West Ham win and these fans absolutely love it

Arsenal’s admin played a blinder with this one!

Arsenal are certainly relishing the VAR decision finally allowing Alexandre Lacazette’s goal against West Ham on Saturday.

See the screen grab below as the Gunners’ Twitter header is now a picture of the screen at the Emirates Stadium announcing VAR had given the goal yesterday, which ended up being the winner against the Hammers…

This is fine work by the Arsenal admin, and it’s fair to say people on Twitter seem to be loving the change.

Here’s some reaction from fans online…

Lacazette’s important goal puts Arsenal into 9th in the Premier League, and we’re just five points behind Chelsea with ten games still to go.

We’re also only three points behind Wolves and one point behind Tottenham with a game in hand over both those sides, so what looked an impossible task just a few weeks ago now seems perfectly doable.

That VAR decision to give Lacazette the goal yesterday could end up being very significant indeed…