Arsenal changes their mind on summer plans for young star

William Saliba was supposed to be a key member of the Arsenal first team this season after he joined them from Saint Etienne last summer.

The French teenager was expected to become a regular starter when he joined the club, but Mikel Arteta has realised that he still has some things to perfect in his defending.

He was expected to be sent out on loan by the Gunners for this season with Fulham and Brentford reportedly keen to sign him temporarily.

Both teams have until 16th on this month to complete the temporary move, but it seems that Arsenal has had a change of heart.

The Athletic claims that the defender is now expected to stay at the Emirates until at least the January transfer window.

It claims that Arteta has changed his mind about sending him out on loan and the Frenchman is expected to remain at the Emirates for now.

He will struggle to play for the Gunners who have so many options in central defence, Arteta didn’t even trust him to play in the Carabao Cup and now the Gunners are in the business end of the competition, he will likely still be overlooked.