Arsenal changes their mind on summer plans for young star

William Saliba was supposed to be a key member of the Arsenal first team this season after he joined them from Saint Etienne last summer.
The French teenager was expected to become a regular starter when he joined the club, but Mikel Arteta has realised that he still has some things to perfect in his defending.
He was expected to be sent out on loan by the Gunners for this season with Fulham and Brentford reportedly keen to sign him temporarily.
Both teams have until 16th on this month to complete the temporary move, but it seems that Arsenal has had a change of heart.
The Athletic claims that the defender is now expected to stay at the Emirates until at least the January transfer window.
It claims that Arteta has changed his mind about sending him out on loan and the Frenchman is expected to remain at the Emirates for now.
He will struggle to play for the Gunners who have so many options in central defence, Arteta didn’t even trust him to play in the Carabao Cup and now the Gunners are in the business end of the competition, he will likely still be overlooked.
OT.. Eddie’s done it!!!! 👏
This is one of the craziest thing I have seen at Arsenal and there have been many. If the comments attributed to Arteta about Saliba’s defending are correct then I have serious questions about Mikel’s judgement. From most reports from fans and football pundits alike, Saliba is one of the brightest prospect as far as CD goes, so he MUST be really bad if he cant at least make a squad with players like Mustafi, Holding, Luiz, Socratis and Chambers. It was great business getting Partey, but the right side of the defense with Bellerin and whoever plays RCD is still a huge concern,