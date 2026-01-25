Arsenal chasing an interesting piece of history when they host Man Utd

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the Premier League today, with the fixture presenting an opportunity for the Gunners to complete a league double over the Red Devils. Earlier in the season, Arsenal secured a victory at Old Trafford in what was a closely contested encounter, setting the tone for another demanding meeting between two historic rivals.

That earlier match was widely expected to be difficult, and it proved to be exactly that. However, Arsenal demonstrated resilience and control to find a way to win, a quality they will need to reproduce when the sides meet again. Manchester United, aware of what is at stake, will be working relentlessly to prevent a repeat outcome.

Arsenal focus on maintaining momentum

After dropping points in two successive league matches, Arsenal approaches this game knowing that anything less than a win could allow teams below them to reduce the gap in the table. The importance of consistency at this stage of the campaign cannot be overstated, particularly in home fixtures where expectations are high.

A victory would also carry historical significance. According to Sports Mole, if Arsenal defeat Manchester United, they will record five consecutive home league wins against the same opponent. This would make them the first team in 45 years to achieve such a run against Manchester United, a feat last accomplished by West Brom, who beat them five times between 1976 and 1980.

Manchester United seek to disrupt the trend

Manchester United have endured a challenging season and have been among the teams struggling for consistency. A managerial change has added further complexity to their campaign, yet it has also given the squad renewed motivation. Despite their difficulties, the Red Devils will relish the chance to halt Arsenal’s progress and make a statement away from home.

There are signs that United appear more resurgent, and the presence of a new coach could make them a more formidable opponent than earlier in the season. As a result, Arsenal cannot rely on past success alone and must approach the match with focus and intensity to secure the result they need.