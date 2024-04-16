Arsenal checking out a young English keeper with more clean sheets than Raya

Arsenal eye Ramsdale replacement

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who has impressed this season.

The young England international has made 43 appearances for The Black Cats this term, keeping an admirable 13 clean sheets. David Raya is currently on 12…

It is believed that his consistent performances have attracted the scouting team of not just Arsenal but English giants Liverpool as well.

Scouts from both the clubs were reportedly in attendance for Patterson’s latest match against Bristol City, as he kept a clean sheet for Mike Dodds’ team.

🔴⚪️ | Arsenal are possibly eyeing a move for Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🧤 13 clean sheets for the 23-year-old goalkeeper this season. #AFC #Transfers pic.twitter.com/cQoh0m1NUh — Punch Drunk Arsenal (@PunchDrunkAFC) April 13, 2024

With Aaron Ramsdale’s future away from North London looking inevitable, signing a young talent would be a rational move by the Gunners.

The 23-year-old’s spot in the squad will also count as homegrown, which will add more appeal to the deal, if Arsenal end up pursuing it.

Impressively, the young shot-stopper did not miss a single minute of action for the Championship side. In total he has had 121 outings with Sunderland, keeping 37 clean sheets.

Patterson is a product of Sunderland’s academy set-up, featuring for the club’s U18 and U23’s several times.

In summer 2021, he was loaned out to then National League side Notts County, where he featured 11 times.

His performances at Meadow Lane earned him a spot in the Sunderland first team. He hasn’t looked back since.

It now appears like if Patterson keeps putting in displays he has been doing in the past few months, it would only be a matter of time since he is snapped up a Premier League club.

Yash Bisht

