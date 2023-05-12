Arsenal, Chelsea, United and City Women WSL results predicted. Will we reach the Champs League?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Man City Women’s WSL results predicted. Gunners still have tough road ahead.. by Michelle

2 weeks ago, I published an article on my WSL predictions, detailing where the top 4, including our Gunners, could end up. 2 weeks of WSL fixtures have taken place since then, and now there are only 2 weeks left to the end of the WSL 2022-23 season. At least we will have the Women’s World Cup in summer, so we won’t be completely bereft of football!

The only result I did not predict correctly so far, (one which I may be forgiven for I’m sure!) was Man City’s 2-1 loss away to Liverpool. I don’t think any us seen that coming, but from an Arsenal perspectiive, it certainly played to their advantage. Man City held onto 3rd in the WSL (having been ousted from 2nd by Chelsea) but only until our Gunners beat Brighton 4-0 to leapfrog Man City and claim 3rd place. Finishing in the top 3 is critical to ensuring qualification to next season’s Champions League.

One other very notable point is that Chelsea, with recent big wins over Everton (7-0) and Leicester (6-0), are now level on Goal Difference with Manchester United, still with a game in hand over the Red Devils.

This is the WSL table Top 4, as things currently stand:

Man United still have 2 WSL games to play, as well as FA Women’s Cup Final 14th May:

21st May Man United v Man City – I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Liverpool v Man United – I predict +3 points for United

Overall, Manchester United can pick up a further 3-6 points though I predict 4.

Chelsea still have 3 WSL games to play, as well as FA Women’s Cup Final 14th May:

17th May West Ham v Chelsea – I predict +3 points for Chelsea

21st May Chelsea v Arsenal I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Reading v Chelsea I predict +3 points for Chelsea

Overall, Chelsea can pick up 6-9 points though I predict 7.

Arsenal still have 3 WSL games to play, as well as UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final 1st May:

17th May Everton v Arsenal – I predict +3 points for Arsenal but won’t be easy

21st May Chelsea v Arsenal I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Arsenal v Aston Villa – I predict +3 points for Arsenal but won’t be easy

Overall, Arsenal can pick up 6-9 points though I predict 7.

Man City still have 2 WSL games to play:

21st May Man United v Man City – I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Man City v Everton – I predict 3 points to City

Overall, Manchester City can pick up 3-6 points though I predict 4.

Therefore, my end-of-season point predictions are below but any one of these teams could slip on a banana skin along the way (exactly as Man City did against Liverpool), with any of the teams further down the WSL table, who are all vying to stay out of the relegation zone, whilst Aston Villa & Everton are locked in their own battle for 5th place – notably, Arsenal still have to face Everton (17th May) and Aston Villa on the final day of the WSL season (27th May).

The CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH on 21st May will be the big weekend to decide who, of the top 4, walk away with the most points and the top prize in English Women’s football – disruption awaits I’m sure!

Chelsea 49 + 7 = 56 points

Manchester United 50 + 4 = 54 points

Arsenal 44 + 7 = 51 points

Manchester City 44 + 4 = 49 points

If the teams do end in the above position (and I appreciate that there are some BIG IF’s!) then Arsenal would qualify for the 2023-24 Champions League once again.

In the meantime, let’s look forward to the Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday, at a sold out Wembley. BBC One’s live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup final on Sunday will be presented by Gabby Logan, with build-up beginning at 13:50 UK. Will you be watching? Who do you want to win the FA Cup? I’m going for the lesser of 2 evils, Manchester United! What about you?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

