Looking ahead to Arsenal Women v Chelsea – Reminder that both sides have only lost once (videos)

Arsenal & Chelsea Women’s WSL title race – both have suffered defeat (video) by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s first game of 2023 is against current Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, at Emirates Stadium, kicking off at 12 noon on Sunday 15th January. League standings are detailed in the table below, however Arsenal have played one less game in their campaign to date.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have only lost one game this season with Chelsea losing their 1st game of the season 2-1 away to Liverpool, albeit all 3 goals game from penalties! Watch the highlights below.

Arsenal lost 2-3 to Manchester United in November with the score 2-1 to Arsenal at full-time progressing to Man United 2-3 win at lightening speed in the final minutes of injury time. Watch the highlights below.

Both teams have won all other WSL games in the 2022-23 season and are exceptionally closely matched. Arsenal only just lost out to Chelsea in the WSL title race last year and are very determined not to let that happen for a consecutive year, whilst Chelsea are determined to remain top.

Both teams are also the only two UK teams to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League and both have secured top spot in their respective Champions League groups.

Neck and neck? Yes, I’d say so. This match is going to be the biggest test for both teams and the battle of the season so far. Tickets are still available to purchase here and I would not be in the least bit surprised if Arsenal set a new attendance record with ticket sales already soaring!

Are you going to the match? Did you get your tickets for Christmas? We will be there! This is one match that cannot be missed..

Michelle Maxwell

