Arsenal chief visits Arsene Wenger about returning to the club

The Mail Online claims Arsenal chief, Vinai Venkatesham visited Arsene Wenger recently in a bid to persuade him to return to the club.

Apparently, it is not on a managerial basis but more about encouraging him to make a return to the club in some capacity.

The Frenchman was at the helm at Arsenal for 22 years before he was left the club in 2018.

On the outside, it appears that his departure was an amicable one, but the Frenchman has said that he will never return to the club and he hasn’t visited since he left the Emirates.

The club, however, wants to repair their relationship with him and Venkatesham was sent to go and remind him that he is always welcome at the club.

The report says that Wenger has no plans to ever be seen at the club as long as its current owners remain at the helm.

One source told the Mail that: “Contrary to what people may think, it didn’t end well. And he didn’t feel it ended well.

“He felt he deserved better. And he did deserve better.

“When Peter Hill-Wood died, he should have been made chairman. They had to keep him. You don’t lose someone who has his ability, expertise, intelligence and honesty.”