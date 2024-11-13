Arsenal chiefs are set to fly to the USA to hold talks with the Kroenkes this week. 

There has been things happening behind the scenes recently, okay maybe just one thing, That thing being the recent departure of Edu Gasper as our Sporting Director. The Brazilian who is currently on gardening leave won’t be involved in the meeting with the Kroenkes during this international break.

Indeed it has been reported by the Standard that senior club executives including Tim Lewis (executive vice-chair) and Richard Garlick (managing director) will take advantage of this November break to make a trip to the US for a meeting with the Kroenkes. This is specifically not because of the departure of Edu as it has been scheduled way before he decided to call time to his stay at the club. This doesn’t mean that his departure won’t be discussed however, I suspect a potentially replacement for the long term will be discussed for Edu.

Among the items on the Agenda will understandably be regarding the upcoming transfer windows and at the particular areas for strengthening in the next two windows. The report went on to suggest where needs strengthening the most and I’m sure gooners will be in agreement with it. We’ve been craving for a striker and it should certainly be our top priority next summer but there are other positions that needs attention too. A new left winger to compete with Martinelli and also a proper deputy for Ødegaard will be a must as well, given how reluctant Arteta has been to make Ethan Nwaneri exactly that.

The other positions that will need reinforcements will also be in the goal-keeping department as well as cover on the right-wing for Bukayo Saka. This and a lot more I suspect will be up for discussion in this meeting and gooners can only hope it’ll have a positive effect going forward.

Thoughts, gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….