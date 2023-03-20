Arsenal chosen to face Major League Soccer Allstars

Arsenal has reportedly been selected as the European club to face the MLS Allstars later this year.

Mikel Arteta’s side is on the cusp of winning the Premier League and has been the most impressive club in the competition this season.

There is almost a certainty that they will qualify for the Champions League, which was their initial target for the season, but Arsenal could do more.

The success they have experienced recently has brought them exposure and The Athletic reports they have been chosen as the opponents to face the MLS Allstars Washington D.C. on July 19.

Mikel Arteta’s side would be preparing for the new season at that time and the game will be an excellent way to test themselves against the best players in America.

The report claims Wayne Rooney is expected to be in the opposing dugout in the fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Regardless of how this season ends, we want a strong start to the next one and can get it if we prepare well.

Facing tough opponents in pre-season makes it much easier to prepare for the campaign ahead and the MLS side will be as challenging as it gets.

