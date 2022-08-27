Arsenal claim all three points after a tough test against Fulham

Arsenal left it late to steal the points against Fulham in a match that threatened to get away from them.

The Gunners dominating much of the possession throughout the entire 90 minutes, but we were lacking that killer instinct in the final third.

We threatened the break the deadlock in the opening half, but our rivals remained strong at the back, and we failed to really test our former goalkeeper Bernd Leno in goal.

Just 10 minutes into the new half the deadlock was broken, with Aleksander Mitrovic wrestling the ball from Gabriel Magalhaes in our box before turning and scoring.

The boss Mikel Arteta moved to replace Kieran Tierney with Eddie Nketiah and shift things forward, as we looked to change proceedings, and we didn’t have to wait long.

Their lead was short-lived as just over 5 minutes later Martin Odegaard finally got us on the scoresheet, although thanks to a sizeable deflection off the Fulham defender.

We continued to go in search of a winner, although did have to suffer a few wasted chances at the other end, and we finally got ourselves ahead with just five minutes left of normal time.

The corner was whipped in, and the ball seems to have ricocheted off William Saliba into the path of his defensive partner Gabriel to fire into the open goal, and that was enough to see us over the finish line to keep our 100% winning record this term in tact.

