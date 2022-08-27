Arsenal claim all three points after a tough test against Fulham

Arsenal left it late to steal the points against Fulham in a match that threatened to get away from them.
The Gunners dominating much of the possession throughout the entire 90 minutes, but we were lacking that killer instinct in the final third.
We threatened the break the deadlock in the opening half, but our rivals remained strong at the back, and we failed to really test our former goalkeeper Bernd Leno in goal.
Just 10 minutes into the new half the deadlock was broken, with Aleksander Mitrovic wrestling the ball from Gabriel Magalhaes in our box before turning and scoring.
The boss Mikel Arteta moved to replace Kieran Tierney with Eddie Nketiah and shift things forward, as we looked to change proceedings, and we didn’t have to wait long.
Their lead was short-lived as just over 5 minutes later Martin Odegaard finally got us on the scoresheet, although thanks to a sizeable deflection off the Fulham defender.
We continued to go in search of a winner, although did have to suffer a few wasted chances at the other end, and we finally got ourselves ahead with just five minutes left of normal time.
The corner was whipped in, and the ball seems to have ricocheted off William Saliba into the path of his defensive partner Gabriel to fire into the open goal, and that was enough to see us over the finish line to keep our 100% winning record this term in tact.
Patrick
EPL is full of surprises. Leno was a very lucky man, because Arsenal made plenty shots on goal
And Magalhaes had made two silly errors in four EPL matches. Unfortunately we can’t bring Trusty back to compete with him, but maybe Tomiyasu or Tierney can be tried out in the left CB position
We really need Zinchenko and Partey fit to play against Aston Villa, otherwise we’d likely have similar problems
Dude we need Tielemans as we cannot keep much expectations from Partey’s injury record..
Yeah. Tielemans can be Partey’s deputy, but Sambi-Lokonga might have to be loaned out first
No Tielemans at all, first he is not a DM second he is bang avg B2B who brings nothing to team apart from back wards and side ways passing.
he’s been awful since end of last season as well. I don’t think we are in for him despite what all the reporters are saying. He’s not fit for the Partey roll at all so idk why we would try to sign him. I truthfully don’t consider him THAT much better than Xhaka.
I’ve been saying this since we got linked to him.
There’s nothing he literally did better than Xhaka. Theo only reason people rate him over Xhaka is because of Xhaka’s rep.
He’s bang average and I don’t see why fans keep talking about him like they don’t watch him play.
Also how TF is it people keep saying we need him in case Partey’s injured? They don’t even play same position, and YT is way worse than Xhaka defensively.
Tielemans’ short game, dribbling and shooting abilities are all better than xhaka’s imo but GX is physically more solid and I think more conscientious defensively and his aerial abilities are quite valuable. I’m liking how xhaka is playing right now anyway – seems to suit him well – and I’m no longer convinced YT would be an improvement at all as he’s coming across a bit flakey. He certainly isn’t a good fit for Partey’s position.
@gai
Leno is that good, not lucky…
Agree
Probably. Happy to see him settling at Fulham
Agree. Leno is a class keeper and derserves to play every week.
the way they’re playing I think they are good enough to stay up. Good to see a keeper of Leno’s quality starting…. and more importaantly we still got the point while he played lol .
Leno’s inability to deal with crosses cost them a point
Leno did what Leno usually does – brilliant all game long and then drop one clanger to kill his team.
Fighting spirit from Arsenal not seen in years.
Jesus is damn strong. Mitrovic clobbered him but he just got up and walked it away.
meanwhile a feather topples Mitrovich over! Loved the whole stadium yelling to play on…
Fulham players seemed to have targeted him, luckily he didn’t get injured
This is what I want from Master Odegaard, to stamp his authority on the game and not be producing quality in bits. I want him to fulfil the potential he showed at a young age. We need that consistent quality from him to connect midfield and attack properly. Fulham did very well today and I was happy we adapted to their defensive tactics because as time goes on teams will adapt to our more efficent press and possession tactics. I can see my g balled out today and his finishing was bad but his touches and the way he plays makes him dangerous and he helped change the game. He needs to start with Gabriel more often so Gabriel would be coming more centrally and not dropping deep or outside the area. We need Gabriel to maintain his form because we can’t lose steam. We must maintain our position and go all out till the end and the belief will be stronger. We don’t care what others say about Arsenal. Well done to Arteta and the boys.
He is coming into his own, Odegaard. Have high hopes for him.
He needs to do more of what he’s doing now and keep the energy up. He is very important in this team so when he does well in bits it affects us. If I was Arteta I’d tell him to keep the energy up, that’s is when he’s at his best.
My God, if that wasn’t redemption, I don’t know what to call it. It was a stupid move to concede that sort of error at the back in the first place.
Saliba who’s so much younger played much more composed than you.
You shouldn’t be making such errors, but fair play for getting the winning goal.
Elneny is not it please, we really need a midfielder for Partey.
Solid game from everyone, everyone.
Ødegaard MOTM.
Zinchenko joining in the celebration like he’s been here for years.
This squad❤️❤️
Now on to Villa.
Possibly 5 wins in 5
Man Utd picking points now so it will be another tough game next weekend…
Actually we need to slap Villa and United so the league takes us serious for once
Errors happen, and thats a very common error now with all the playing out the back. Gabriel is the more rash of the two which is very good but also has it’s drawbacks. Was a really awful decision, but he didn’t put his head down after that and came up with the winner, so credit to him. And yes, loooveeed that Zinny celebration! He’s all in on this team haha!
I get it, but it was too poor a error. He had all the time in the world. I have nothing to complain about like I said : Redemption. He redeemed himself and I’m very happy for him because he was so disappointed after the error
👍
Perfect Eddie 👍
We need a DM, a partner for Partey. Tielemans is not the one either and I don’t know why some are so fixated on him. A DM could seriously transform this midfield. We are lucky to have a quality traditional box to box player in Partey and if he was paired with a very good DM our midfield would be levels higher than it is. I’m still hoping that is the signing we make.
Agree 100% about us needing a true DM. That addition would solidify our midfield more than anything else.
It’s been a missing piece for years that Wenger stubbornly refused to address. I was hoping Arteta would fix that issue, but so far he has chosen to ignore it and look elsewhere for answers.
Its so annoying that we aren’t signing one because a quality DM instantly transforms this team. Partey has so much quality to offer going forward. I’ve seen him for club and national team and I know his best role will always be box to box. If I met Arteta anywhere I’d tell him to sign one but hey this is where I am.
I don’t get the obsession with Tielemans either. It’s like our fans don’t watch other games apart from Arsenal’s, and I can understand that but I don’t see what he offers us. He’s piss poor and he’s not even a DM.
If only we could get SMS from Lazio
Tielemans I always assumed was xhaka competition. In terms of watching games did you watch Chelsea Leicester? Tielemans was one of Leicester’s best players. We are not signing a DM Elneny is back up. Lokonga is viewed as future and if he moves to 8 it is sold then Patino (apparently our best academy product ever) is out loan.
Or* not it a d weirdly I literally edited that but somehow it stayed. Weird.
I saw the game, and it was another average performance from him.
Still he looked like he was their best player when the whole squad’s been piss poor.
Perez came on, and even put in more class than Tielemans was doing all game. Vardy cost them that game.
I’ve never wanted Tielemans .I’ve always seen him to be good but never the player others make him out to be. I like SMS but now Xhaka is being played as box to box and that is where SMS is best. Well if we won’t sign a DM we may as well sign a quality box to box mid I guess.
AFC fans are blinded by pandits
Elneny is so mediocre. One scene where all defenders were chasing back while Elneny was comfortably pacing himself in the middle and fully exposed the right side while our middle needed to help on the left. I don’t mind he couldn’t dribble or pass or shot, at least make good efforts in defense. We need depth in the middle, he is not even a decent substitute.
Start by saying this was an extremely strong and well organised Fulham – they will beat a lot of good teams.
Tried to play beautiful football but couldn’t finish. Missed Zinchenko a lot – for me Tierney wasn’t comfortable and is very much second choice. Ended up winning ugly but who cares! Great team spirit and one hell of a captain, head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch.
Guy
You summed it up to perfection
Odegaard is getting better all the time
Good looking football but no real bite today but football is like that so I’m fine with it
Had the Knicky Knacky Knoos to fight back
Excellent!
Elneny has to take charge ,he passes the ball the second he gets it.we missed party and zinchenko.
Elneny makes Arsenal a 10 and a half men, he is not capable of charging, dribbling, tackling, he just walks on the pitch passing simple occasionally. I thought Nketiah will replace him, not Tierney. It’s going to be a long, tough season and Elneny is indeed a mediocre, weak player.
YESSSS, the fighting sprit we will need to keep showing. Actually glad this match was harder. We’ll keep coming across these types of challenges during the season and need to be mentally strong. Gabriel from zero to hero. Top mentality from him and everyone on the pitch. Also, if Nketiah cleans up some of his touches he can be very very good for us. I like wht I saw from him today.
Odegaard how do we get him so cheap
Hard fought victory today.
it’s long long time that I’ve seen such fighting spirit
I’d have Mitrovic for us no bother.
Odegaard unbelievable game today
Ramsdale Ben White both played well
Nketia did very well
Hopefully Partey and Zinchenko fit for villa. I think Tomi starts as well
Get in another good result
Odegaard 100% MOTM a captains performance from him.
Seconded
Mitrovic’s strength and heading ability remind me of Giroud
Yeah GAI he’s a real handful
I’m so glad we got a “scrappy” 3 points. We won’t be fluid in attack all season so if we can pick up 3 points like this, we could surprise the world with a trophy or 2 this season
I believe at this point we all can now agree that we need a worthy back up for Partey.
1000%. And no hate on Elneny, he does what he does perfectly fine, but he’s not the guy to boss a game.
Not every game will be smooth and perfect, this is kind of the fighting sport I have been longing. For me the lineup that started first 4 matches should always starts
*Fighting spirit
Can we just Mitrovic as our plan B? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Would love to.
If he still remembers Xhaka’s provocative celebration in World Cup 2018 against Serbia, I don’t think he’d want to be Xhaka’s teammate
Lol..
U’re a weird fellow..
The kind of things u bring up.
I’m sure even Mitrovic has moved on from that
They are Albanian and Serb, Khadii. No, they won’t have moved on.
I had the same thought around the milinkovic-savic links
Can we just sign Mitrovic as our plan B? 🤣🤣🤣
Couldn’t watch it properly as camping and the internet here was awful,but 3 points is 3 points .
Onwards and onwards GG
It was a tough watch at times but we dominated.
TBF mostly it was tough watch for me because the crowd were awful until we went behind.
You mentioned that earlier and on tv it did seem quiet and it did take the goal to galvanise the team
It struck me because at every other point this season it’s been more than fine. Like I said the season ticket hoggers that sell most the time turned up. That is not enough to explain the quietness… as a fan it was embarrassing. Given our start.
What a game Odegard had. Amazing passes and ball playing. One big difference I have seen odegard this season is him running back and also defending. Arteta made a wise choice making him the Captain.
Thanks to team and all who contributed to our maintaining our 100% start this season.
Gabriel is a solid defender, but he should never again try dribbling in our danger area (that is not his strength). Each time he triied, it has always ended scrapy at best. Good thing he redeemed himself and the team.
OT: Liverpool went for the kill, spelling their name with goals.
After Aston Villa we very very tough games
Great comeback win, from a game we should have never had to come back from!!
Anyways, stoked beyond belief that the team did everyone proud, especially Gabriel.
Playing with Elneny is playing with 10 men, he is slow, passes sideways or backwards, can’t turn and dribble past anyone.
Come on and get us 2 mids Edu and co.
Top for the table!! woohoo:-)
Oh stop it please, I give up sometimes with fans like you dissing Elneny when he had a decent game and passed forward more times than sideways or back. I expect you think Ødegaard had an average game too. Playing with 10 men comment takes the biscuit!
Well said GB.
Yeah,
Elneny and Xhaka, a combo of blinding speed and athleticism.
You probably thought that combo along with Ozil were good together too.
Moving forward, need someone who is physical and technical enough to make forward passes and has the capability to get us out of trouble from deep when under pressure with speed, vision and touch!
It has been clear to see for years with those 2, period.
Cmon Aaron! Neither are the best players in the world, but also they are nowhere near as bad as you say they are. Elneny is not Partey, but Partey has a unique skillset you don’t find so often. He wasn’t negative today and he played just ok, as did most of the team with the exception of Odegaard (who also doesn’t have blinding speed). He’s a backup player and knows it – you really think De Jong would sign as a backup? He’s a loyal pro in our squad – and it’s really unnecessary to single him out for criticism today.
You nailed it. Elneny is nothing to write home about. I took time to watch him very well today and found nothing to make him to be in arsenal. He doesn’t press, he doesn’t tackle, he doesn’t defend, he doesn’t attack, only sideways and back passes. He should be sold asap.
Masterclass from Ødegaard, what a player.
Also Ben White has had a fantastic season so far.I told my friend Tomi will not just walk back into the side. Even with a yellow he remained calm and composed the whole match. There seems to be some agenda towards this man and I really dont get it. Fantastic game from him.
Yes great game from White.
Noone gives him credit particularly those that felt he hurt Saliba (despite playing in the same 1st 11.)
Maybe an agenda possibly, fair enough, I just don’t see one. Gabriel looked loose today, but White is 3rd best CB, Saliba so far is the best CB of the lot, again so far.
Tomi when healthy was our most consistent defender last year, and I see a bright side here.
White is competition for Tomi, but also keeping Saliba and Gabriel sharp or else they could get dropped.
Let’s remember Tomi and Tierney are coming back from injuries, and it’s an uphill fight to get into starting 11.
I love the competition, and I see no reason to drop White or Zinchenko, except injury or rotation. A dip in form may necessitate a change, but no one should automatically walk back into starting 11
Spot on.
I wonder how well Tierney suits our system now tbh. I think zinchenko and white play the inverted fullback roles well and I believe Tomi can do it as he’s comfortable centrally. Tierney seems more of a winger-type. Could be wrong – maybe the system is flexible enough to adjust to different players
Totally agree RSH. I hope I’m wrong but I have a feeling he’ll get the Xhaka treatment from a section of our supporters for all of his Arsenal career. People don’t understand how high his football intelligence is, how he plays in multiple positions and gives everything for the club. He’s so underrated, but not by Arteta.
MA has introduced something new to this team which I feel is the reason Tierney wasn’t fully effective as the new pattern favours Zinchenko.
Leno just showed us all what he always did when in arsenal goal defending corners, he is never good with punching out and we always conceded from them but today we benefited from it.
Tough game…. tough win…
Ode MOTM
Fulham were lucky, we got the deserved result and Odegaard had his best performance for us!
Great win today. But it was a difficult game. We have again learned, there are no easy games in the PL. Ødegaard was IMO man of the match. Fantastic performance once again by him.. I think Saka does need a rest, and I wondered why Smith Rowe did’nt have a run in the second half instead of Saka, who was poor today. We really need more power in midfield. cos at times we were a bit weak and did lose the ball to often.
Sala was far from oor Websirfer IMO but Ode what a player. Good show and fighting spirit from the gunners onwards and upwards. Teams are going to fear this Arsenal side.
We need a solid back up for Partey. Saka too. We have about 9games to play in October alone.
Pepe could’ve filled in for Saka in the cup games., but he’s gone.
Edu pls work ur magic b4 the end of the transfer window.
It’s 4 down, 34 to go!
Enjoyed the fight back but we were playing a team that could be in the relegation fight and certainly in bottom half of table this season … in fact thats probably true of our 4 openers … so we need something in next few days … problem is we have dithered around a midfielder and it’s not clear who is willing to sell with 4 days to go as that leaves no time for a replacement …I have my reservations about tielmans though he is better than elneny and xhaka … an attacking option might be possible .. nketiah is not going to make it at this level .. been obvious for a long time .. though he is working harder these days … looks like the mancs will b the first real test
We have Liverpool and Tottenham in between..
Home and home.
Blah blah blah we dominated we won. Be deal with it
Nketiah was great. You were part of those who said he’s Championship level but from the eye test its clear he isn’t. If he was at Chelsea or any side outside of the top 6 he’d be banging them in. He should not be on the bench and I don’t know why Arteta benches him when he was the second best player in preseason and poses a higher goal threat than any of our wingers. We may not have won if he didn’t come on. His movement caused havoc.
To be honest I’m starting to think finishing is one of his least impressive abilities; he’s looking top quality in all the other areas that matter – movement, close control/dribbling, passing/interplay, pressing etc.
I’m happy to say I was wrong, as I did doubt whether he could cut it (never said he was championship level, personally, but i did doubt he was arsenal level).
He has very good ball striking and can shoot very well with both feet but the annoying thing is he has a tendency to be rash infront of goal. If Nketiah gets the chances any of our wingers get in the first team they will not be able to bench him. He will definitely outscore them. At no point should we bench Gabriel for him but looking at what he did last season he is capable of scoring many goals so should be brought in as an inside forward or hold up the ball to let Gabriel come central. How Arteta benches him or people still call him average is beyond me.
Top of the table and you’re still complaining! You’re underestimating both Fulham and most of the teams in the league RW1. Bournemouth are probably the only fall guys in this division. Most teams now have spent big money on good players and have very smart managers. There will be many many “shock results” this season. Fulham are a good team and will beat many teams in the Top Ten. Last season we were losing to these types of teams and we still finished fifth. Don’t undervalue our start as every single game can be lost, and 4 wins from 4 deserves praise. Feet on the ground is fine, but give credit where it’s due.
And the same for OUR players. Every fan wants new players, although perhaps you have forgotten how many we have bought already this summer? Because there may be better players out there (IF we had endless money) does NOT mean those we have are poor, because they are not. “Dithered”! It’s a night to appreciate your team not knock them.
The defence is still a big worry for me look at the problems fulham caused if that’s a Liverpool, man City we are getting punished still a long way to go to get to the level required to challenge for Premier league at least 4 top class players still required!
Because their seasons have been so perfect so far. Still the litmus but seriously.
I didn’t see Fulham causing too many problems tbh
Every game is different so I’m not looking for negatives today. Fulham made it difficult for us to score
Sorry Sue disagree every time ball come into box we looked vulnerable lost most of the headers ramsdale had to pull off couple of good saves not being negative a win is a win but plenty to improve on! Also Saka needs a break really poor again as he has in all 3 games so would give him a rest!
It’s good to disagree pleasantly 👍
Agree on both Mark, Saliba is not good in the air and Gabriel as we all know gets nervous after a mistake and he was all over the place defensively (excellent going forward though). I would love to get Neto as I agree that Saka seriously needs a break to recharge his form and enthusiasm. Today for me was successful due to three reasons – 1 tactically we are now drilled and the system works itself 2 Great will to win and team spirit 3 Odegaard – I think making him captain has taken him to the next level. Individually not many good performances but just those three will win us an awful lot of games. So ironically I’m reassured by what we did today!
But Fulham also caused problem for Liverpool.
Arsenal really struggled a lot before winning the game against Fulham the question is arsenal did not play very well on that normal tatic and if we continue like this we not win on Wednesday night again Aston villa well need to amend the MF especially the dm to relief oppression for the defender.but than GoD we win. Up 3 point.
Fantastic. That answers another question – we can come back from going a goal down. Really tremendous win against a very tough side.
Random thoughts! Fulham are a reasonably decent side and will not be in relegation fight for sure.
Odegaard was MotM by a huge distance, despite only 43% of Gooners voting him as such on AFC site. Nketiah was a great success in his half hour and has a case to repalce an out of form SAKA, who was though just a little better today than so far this season. Weissed Zinchenko and PARTEY. Elneny tries hard but his woeful lack of real quality could well have cost us the win today. We need far better than him to deputise for PARTEY
Gabriels mistake must be his last ever of that type or be dropped. No time for such amateur defending at elite level.
Far too much playing back to SALIBA, who was terrific, but so much time was wasted when we needed to press forward. Yes , we retained possession but made no quick progress with all that playing back to SALIBA.
Rotten ref, though no real controversial mistakes, just lots of frustrating ones from him. A feisty but very committed game and great to watch , even though it had a lot of time wasted by both teams , when we needed to get on with the game.
Some thing MUST be done about the boringly long time it takes to get free kicks taken. And throw ins urgently need to become kick ins,( meaning a law change) as nothing is so boring as seeing a player stand there waiting to throw a ball, while ages passes with him not throwing it. Esp White BTW!
FABULOUS fan support in the ground, as they can see, despite our mostly in but partly out perf overall today, something special unfolding before our eyes.
Finally, any fan who STILL, even now, cannot see how well Arteta is driving us forward, should see a shrink, frankly.
Gabriel Is allowed to make another mistake ever. Seriously he could be with us for a decade. Glad to see you big up Eddie unlike others but Gabriel comments really not necessary or did you forget how well xhaka is playing? Remind me