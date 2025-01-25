Arsenal claim the win over Wolves after controversial red card on Lewis Skelly

Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win against Wolves after appearing to be heading toward another frustrating result.

The Gunners knew they were in for a tough test, and Wolves nearly took the lead early on, with Pablo Sarabia flashing a shot wide. Arsenal responded, coming close themselves as Kai Havertz headed a good chance off target.

The game was open, with Wolves intent on breaking the deadlock, but Havertz continued to cause problems, forcing a fine save from José Sá shortly after. Arsenal kept creating chances against an organised Wolves side, but their task became significantly harder when Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off for a foul on Matt Doherty.

The decision to send Lewis-Skelly off appeared harsh, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm as they struggled to regain their composure. The half-time break came at a crucial moment, allowing them to regroup.

In the second half, Arsenal pushed hard for the opening goal, pinning Wolves back as Sá made another fine save, this time from Declan Rice. However, Wolves remained a threat on the counter, with Matheus Cunha forcing David Raya into a brilliant save in what was turning into a thrilling contest.

The game took another turn when Wolves were also reduced to ten men, with João Gomes rightly sent off. Arsenal seized the opportunity, breaking the deadlock through Riccardo Calafiori to finally claim a deserved lead.

Wolves continued to battle, and Rayan Aït-Nouri nearly equalised, but Raya was again up to the task with a crucial save. Arsenal held firm in the closing stages to secure an important victory, keeping their hopes alive as the season progresses.