Arsenal claim the win over Wolves after controversial red card on Lewis Skelly

Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win against Wolves after appearing to be heading toward another frustrating result.
The Gunners knew they were in for a tough test, and Wolves nearly took the lead early on, with Pablo Sarabia flashing a shot wide. Arsenal responded, coming close themselves as Kai Havertz headed a good chance off target.
The game was open, with Wolves intent on breaking the deadlock, but Havertz continued to cause problems, forcing a fine save from José Sá shortly after. Arsenal kept creating chances against an organised Wolves side, but their task became significantly harder when Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off for a foul on Matt Doherty.
The decision to send Lewis-Skelly off appeared harsh, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm as they struggled to regain their composure. The half-time break came at a crucial moment, allowing them to regroup.
In the second half, Arsenal pushed hard for the opening goal, pinning Wolves back as Sá made another fine save, this time from Declan Rice. However, Wolves remained a threat on the counter, with Matheus Cunha forcing David Raya into a brilliant save in what was turning into a thrilling contest.
The game took another turn when Wolves were also reduced to ten men, with João Gomes rightly sent off. Arsenal seized the opportunity, breaking the deadlock through Riccardo Calafiori to finally claim a deserved lead.
Wolves continued to battle, and Rayan Aït-Nouri nearly equalised, but Raya was again up to the task with a crucial save. Arsenal held firm in the closing stages to secure an important victory, keeping their hopes alive as the season progresses.
Michael Oliver made a wrong decision, but luckily Joao Gomes was stupid enough in the game and Calafiori stepped up. Arsenal severely need a new CF and a new inverted-RW
2 wrong decisions, why was skelly a direct red and Gomes not ?
What about Var not intervening on any? Make it 4 !!!
Oliver also has precedent Remember Kovacic 2 ankle breaker tackles vs us.
VAR’s priority is to defend referees’ dodgy decisions, that’s it. The commentators job is then to rubber-stamp the said dodgy decisions. It’s one big circus!
Well said on VAR protecting referees.
I seem to think the same 🤔
It’s called tactical foul!!!! We see that every week…. And every tactical foul is deliberate
Yeah, Gomes should’ve gotten his second yellow card from kicking the ball away during an Arsenal’s throw-in
CF? Forget it. May as well sign more defenders since they have been our reliable channel for goals.
Between the two red cards, we look poor going forward. Things are just not clicking. After our goal, we decided to run down the clock instead of finishing off the opposition 10v10.
Well, I’ll still take the result.
@Gai, I must say our Boys played with their heart. If Arsenal has a lethal CF they will score more goals The squad is good enough to challenge for trophies. So many chances created with little amount of goals.
Nwaneri is playing with a lot of confidence to deputise for Odegard and if needed for Saka at the RW. Imo, getting a player of Saka’s quality would be a difficult one, Matinelli not thriving well in the position.
It’s not seeming like Arsenal board would invest in any player until summer.
Massive win here especially psychotically after the double whammy last week of Liv winning late and us blowing a 2-0 lead. Need to keep the moral high and push Liv.
Not massive about the win. What is good about it is the 3 points.
This was more like a. cup tie. Very good game despite the sendings off. I doubt that Cunha would fit in at Arsenal. He’s obviously a very good player, but a piece of work.
Cunha didn’t show any physical dominance or a bag of tricks. I’d be surprised if Arsenal sign him, especially when Jonathan David is currently cheaper to buy
Did David look a little overweight to you against Liverpool?
Yes, but he was very strong on the ground and worked hard for his team’s high-press
Because our players don’t dive ?
Considering who the referee was, I would have gladly taken a draw before the game started. I’m thus thoroughly impressed we came out of it with maximum points despite the ref’s best efforts to undermine our team. I don’t think the Gomes tackle was a red even though it was 10× times worse than the Lewis Skelly challenge.. anyway! We got the result and that’s what really matters. Hope we don’t see that referee again any time soon.
Sorry, I meant straight red. Gomes was definitely a yellow but still miles worse than Skelly.
Corruption by Proxy. Cut the head off the Hydra, the PGMO. There is no financial, corruption, just an abuse of power. Sanction referees and take action. Michael Oliver and Howard Webb etc all are power freaks and making bizarre decisions. ‘It’s OK to send Arsenal players off’. Corruption by Proxy.
Sean
It’s not about conspiracy or corruption within our referring institution, it people fit and best for the position.
With all the money in our game and our league being one of or thee richest in the world why haven’t we got the best refs in the world rather then inadequate refs ruining the game with poor decisions.
Onwards and upwards
Exactly Sean!!
It seems people don’t understand that the word “corruption” has more than one meaning!!
One bad apple in the barrel so to speak, corrupts the whole barrel – the problem is, there is more than one bad apple and they back each other up.
I am certain Mr Oliver will be refereeing another PL game and no disciplinary action will be taken against him.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Forrest took a heavy loss. Found out at last?
Iraola is looking to be a fine manager
Rice was fantastic from what I saw today – back to his best. Partey looked really good as well, and calafiori looked hungry when he came on, and his goal was superb.
I thought the red card was as described in the article – controversial and harsh – it wasn’t crazy, though. Having watched it back, I can see where they’re coming from, but nobody would have complained had he given a yellow to MLS, which to me suggests that probably would have been the right call.
Unless he treated Gomez the same. A far worse tackle and should have been booked before then. Oliver has a problem, I don’t know wether it is anti Arsenal but he has a problem.
Good win overall
Both players deserved their reds (not sure what some fans see )
Gomes maybe was verging on a red ,but the same end result.
Probably should have been 3-4 nil up if we had a proper striker before all the nonsense.
How on earth did we pay 65 million for a total dud infront of goal ,not his fault but the egotistical manager running the team pretending he’s some kind of messiah.
3 points are 3 points but bloody hell we made hard work of it against an awful wolves team .
Only decision I saw wrong was him not getting a second yellow for kicking the ball away .
I’m sure the Arteta weirdos will give a different opinion .
MLS was borderline. Gomez 100% red but Oliver saw it differently. I am not surprised. He has a problem with Arsenal and its his problem.
Havertz has outscored many European strikers this season, including the Sesko that Arteta (for reasons best known to him, himself and his shadow alone) is so fixated on.
He’s no striker and isn’t worth the £65m or the £280k p/w. But I think he’s been productive since last year January (for someone who isn’t a striker). I’ll give it to him.
All blame should be to the manager who insists on playing him in that role. Ha. annoy give what he doesn’t have.
*…he cannot give what he doesn’t have
Stupid keyboard
Contexts though mate
All these strikers he’s out scored ,how many of them are playing for a team that give him 5-6-7 chances a game ,we saw today he missed 2 sitters ,he is not and never will be a natural finisher .
What’s his conversion rate ?like I said and agree with you it’s not his fault he’s been put into a position that he’s not naturally accustomed to .
That was my point ,could have been 3 goals up before all of the talking points happened.
The issue with Havertz is that he’s terrible in midfield. It’s worse thinking that’s where he made his name with Leverkusen.
He’s done okay but not efficient enough as a striker for The Arsenal considering our ambitions
I see him playing the Nketiah role if we eventually get an established number 9 which is a shame really. He’s been quite a reliable goal getter considering that he’s not a striker and doesn’t have the killer instinct. What he utilizes is his positioning which I think is quite elite
Dan Kit
MLS red card. Bizarrely poor decision. Never seen a professional foul of this kind end up in a sending off. Never seen it before.
Firstly, I do think Arsenal need to get a dossier up about Oliver and tell the referee association, it would be in their interest for him not to referee an Arsenal match again. He has a problem with Arsenal. Right, to the game. Haverz and Martinelli were absolutely awful and especially Haverz the striker. Very poor effort before the sendoff, very poor play. But the second half they did come out with a different thought process. A good 3 points in the end but we need a striker and a winger. What we have is not good enough. That said, I can’t see us getting anyone good enough in this window. There is something wrong with the way we play, it doesn’t look right. 3 points and move on but we look dire at times.
Martinelli usually plays much better on the left wing, where he can cut inside easily with his stronger foot. I’d prefer Nwaneri on the right wing, but he had to deputize Odegaard
Martinelli plays the same whatever wing. He has no football brain.
Martinelli has put in some nice looking crosses lately, no?
I wonder why only few people see it, Martinely plays kids football. The guy is not improving
He does play kids football. Its a shame but a waste of good talent because he hasn’t a brain.
I only listened on the Arsenal radio but the impression given was that Oliver gave the rub of the green to the home side. With all the talk of corruption expressed, I’m surprised that you took your view Reggie. As a qualified ref yourself you are not prone to your view expressed on this afternoon’s refereeing
Sue, Oliver has a different level of refereeing for Arsenal. He should not ref us again. It isn’t just todays game. His record says he has a problem.
See reply to Dan (by mistake further down) Sue.
Oliver is the prems best ref ,he got all bar one decision wrong .
This pathetic talk about corruption is just a an excuse from the mindless few who need said excuses just for the sake of excuses .
All it’s doing his skirting over the problem we have and they will use every one of those to deflect the problem .
DK, most people can discuss different things during a debate.
What excuses do we need today, after seeing a second half display that captured the fighting spirit installed by MA?
A great display.
At the same time, we saw a referee who was not following the rule book, but interpreting the rule book and giving opposing decisions to one team over another.
See, it’s easy to talk about two different subjects at the same time , at least for most of us, without becoming personal and calling people who don’t agree with you mindless.
Oh I whole heartedly agree Ken
It’s like calling some posters fans rather than supporters,who do not agree with certain posters .
Dan kit your totally entitled to your opinion but if you thought that was a red card against skelly then you must be in the 2% that think so the other Mike Dean trying to back fellow ref with all this diffrent angle buisness complete rubbish will get overturned and Oliver should be relegated to league 1 for his next game!
Rice and Partey were class above the rest today. Martinelli and Havertz were beyond awful. We cannot win any trophies with Havertz leading the line particularly when we don’t have goal contributions from the wingers not named Saka.
Rice been outstanding recently
Agree Dan, his best game this season in my opinion.
Well done to the lads for the hard fought win. Now it’s a trip to Catalonia next, to take on Girona. COYG!!!
Shouldn’t we be more angry with VAR and not the actual reff ?
He has given more reds and yellows to Arsenal than any other team. He has given 3 red cards this season 2 to us and a red (two yellows) to Wolves, when it should have been a straight red. He has dished out 8 red cards to us and thats way ahead of any other team or ref.
This reply was to Sue!!!!
Dan, Mr Oliver has refused to change any of his decisions and I do believe he was asked to review the Kovacic tackle on Odegaard, but he just waved it away.
The man thinks he’s above any criticism and he’s corrupting the system!!
I hope our Manager has a quiet chat with young MLS to point out the errors of his ways and to impress upon him his responsibilities to his team mates and fans.He does not seem to be averse to confrontation which has its merits but needs to be tempered.He is of course a young apprentice who is bound to make a few mistakes but hopefully he will learn from what could have proved to be a very costly error of judgement which was rightly punished by the ref.Whether or not it warranted a red card is another issue but personally I do not think the vitriol directed towards Oliver is justifiable today.
Came here for the comments.
The MLS foul was a classic “professional foul” and a definite yellow. Nonsense that he should receive a straight red and then for it not to be overturned by VAR. It was a clear and obvious error from the referee, so if VAR isn’t going to intervene there’s no point in having it.
Every football pundit is saying Oliver’s decision is awful. Some saying it’s the worst they’ve seen in a long time. For all the contrarians out there.
Trouble with pundits they give their opinions and nothing to do with the rules. On its own, it could have been a red. BUT. OLIVER has history and form. The yellow for Gomez contradicts Olivers decision for MLS. HE doesn’t ref Arsenal the same as other teams. That is the bigger issue. Olivers record against Arsenal is glaringly different.
Indeed Reggie – didn’t want to spoil the spectacle by sending Kovacic off, but wasn’t so bothered when it came to Trossard…. city versus The Arsenal in both games and who benefitted?
I do think Oliver has a problem and someone needs to highlight his problems to his bosses. Should not ref an Arsenal game again. His problem seems to be Arsenal. There is far too much factual evidence to suggest he has not.
Thought we played well again, though lacking end product as usual. Great attitude from players. Don’t understand some of the negativity towards Martinelli in some if the comments. Fingers crossed on a new signing or two.
If was to nitpick, Trossard looked good but shouldn’t be wasting that many corners.
He was bizarrely taking corners with his left, despite being predominantly right footed, I guess because we had no-one else who could deliver in-swinging corners. It’s not surprising he struggled with them tbf
It was bizarre Davi but he did put two fantastically wasted crosses to Haverz with, i believe his left foot. I may be wrong, my memory is poor sometimes.
It’s troubling how we’re getting these bad decisions against us and even more troubling that fellow Arsenal fan here will still defend this decision against their own team…… Why? Is that how deep their hatred for the coach?
Have spent almost an hour checking the replay just to see any logic in the decision, it’s just ridiculous.
In the aftermath of what I thought was a gritty performance and a deserved win, I hope our Manager has a quiet , face to face chat with young MSL and point out to him the errors of his ways which could have proved to be very costly.As to the merits of the sending off that is another issue, but personally I do not feel the abuse directed towards the ref is entirely justified on this occasion.
I watched the game until the 20th minute. I saw, Lewis Skelly wasn’t himself. I do not know what led to he’s dismissal but he needs to step up. Even for an 18 year old, this is Arsenal
Thank you gunners for making my weekend. I applaud you. Keep it up.
The elephant in the room, where is our forward? This Jan window will again make or break our season? Remember the season saliba was injured and we failed to reinforce our defense? The injury issue is surely bad, but we need to understand luck is not always on our side and if we have a chance, seize it. Or, maybe we already believe the season is over for the justification of no investment.