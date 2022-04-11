Arsenal claimed to be boosted as key Spurs star out for the season

Matt Doherty is not expected to play any part in the remainder of Tottenham’s season, which is said to be of benefit to one of Arsenal or Manchester United.

Our noisy neighbours made strides in their attempt to seal a place in the top four in recent weeks, while we faltered and give up our advantage by losing twice since the international break, and the pressure will now be on them to maintain their current form.

One of their best players in recent weeks will no longer be available to them however, with Doherty now set to be sidelined for around 12 weeks of action.

Football.London claims that the wing-back has already undergone scans to find that he has a rupture on his medial collateral ligament in his knee, which will now rule him out for the remainder of the campaign and into the pre-season.

The Mirror claims this news will be of benefit to Arsenal and Man United in our bids to qualify for the Champions League, but I believe that we will be more worried about our own dire form than that of Spurs.

While the advantage is currently theirs, we won’t stand a chance of catching them if we do not end the season with a flurry of wins, as our qualification is still in our hands. Should we win all of our remaining matches, including one against Tottenham, the fourth and final spot will be ours, but that looks like some kind of farfetched reality at present.

Could Doherty’s absence hurt Spurs in a similar way to what we suffered in recent weeks with Tierney and Partey?

Patrick