Arsenal claimed to be boosted as key Spurs star out for the season

Matt Doherty is not expected to play any part in the remainder of Tottenham’s season, which is said to be of benefit to one of Arsenal or Manchester United.
Our noisy neighbours made strides in their attempt to seal a place in the top four in recent weeks, while we faltered and give up our advantage by losing twice since the international break, and the pressure will now be on them to maintain their current form.
One of their best players in recent weeks will no longer be available to them however, with Doherty now set to be sidelined for around 12 weeks of action.
Football.London claims that the wing-back has already undergone scans to find that he has a rupture on his medial collateral ligament in his knee, which will now rule him out for the remainder of the campaign and into the pre-season.
The Mirror claims this news will be of benefit to Arsenal and Man United in our bids to qualify for the Champions League, but I believe that we will be more worried about our own dire form than that of Spurs.
While the advantage is currently theirs, we won’t stand a chance of catching them if we do not end the season with a flurry of wins, as our qualification is still in our hands. Should we win all of our remaining matches, including one against Tottenham, the fourth and final spot will be ours, but that looks like some kind of farfetched reality at present.
Could Doherty’s absence hurt Spurs in a similar way to what we suffered in recent weeks with Tierney and Partey?
Patrick
Maybe we should have played them when we was ment to rather than trying to be smart and bending the rules ,if I remember correctly they weren’t at their best now they have their tails up and are looking menacing
If they said Son or Kane was out.
But Dohertey? Key player?
Like saying Cedric is out.
We are being trolled. Lol
It’s laughable to think that we are being boosted because Doherty is out for the rest of the season, whoever wrote this for the Mirror can have zero knowledge of football.
We lost against Palace without a fight, who then lost to Leicester, we were beaten by Brighton who were on the back of a six defeat run at home. We have Southampton next where our record is that good. The team looks knackered, Lacazette is a spent force, I would play Nkeitah for the rest of the season, he has done more as a sub in the last two games than Laca has done for a long time. The experienced heads are showing no leadership qualities to the youngsters and putting Xhaka at Left back, what a way to destroy Taveres confidence, poor man management from Arteta. We simply do not have the depth to go into Europe at the moment, it would ruin us for next season in the league. The fact is we have blown it for CL, EL could be a better option for the youngsters to get experience in.
If it was Son or Kane, then it would make sense.
To be honest, spurs attack scares me. It’s great that Arsenal doesn’t have any matches immediately with Spurs. In their current form, it would have been an utter destruction, somewhere in the line of 7-0 or 8-0.
Ha ha ha.Hilarious.Doherty.The new Zidane.Major boost for Arsenal & Manure.Who writes this shit at Football.London?.Smells of a spud journo all day long.
A major boost would be Kane or Son.And that’s it.
That should have been released on April 1st.
This article writer must be trolling surely.
April fools was 10 days ago. It’s the 11th of April today.
Doherty?
🤣
Doherty is out 😯 Top 4 is ours 🤣
All the above posts agree that this nonsense that DOCHERTY IS A KEY PLAYER IS TRIPE. I obviously agree with them too.