Arsenal claimed to be eyeing Lazio forward amidst possible swap rumours

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing Joaquin Correa as a possible target this summer, while Lazio are claimed to be interested in Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan midfielder spent last season on loan with Atletico Madrid, helping them to win the Spanish top division, but they opted not to sign him on a more permanent deal.

The Biancoceleste are now believed to be eyeing him to revamp their midfield, with their new manager Maurizio Sarri believed to be an admirer of his, and Arsenal are said to be eyeing on of their players in return.

Correa is another forward who favours playing in behind the striker, while he can also operate on the wings, and he could well be considered to fill the gap in our squad, a place recently vacated by Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

The Argentine brings something that our squad has been lacking, a goalscoring midfielder, having scored 11 goals and assisting six from his 38 matches in all competitions last term, and his capture could prove to be a shrewd move if we can get it over the line.

Sky Italia doesn’t claim that Lazio have entertained our enquiry in Correa’s signature however, although a straight-cash sale of Torreira isn’t to be ruled out.

Patrick