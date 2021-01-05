Arsenal claimed to be leading the chase for proven former Premier League star

Arsenal are claimed to be leading the race to sign Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for additions in midfield this month, having their limited creativity exposed in recent months, and Inter Milan are prepared to cut their ties with Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international hasn’t settled as you would have expected after his move from North London rivals Tottenham, and is believed to be on the lookout for a new club.

While the report claims that Arsenal are yet to solidify their interest in Eriksen, reports by Inter Live claim that we are at the head of the queue.

It is claimed that he will be available for as low as £17 Million this month, and would require only £120,000 per week to tempt him back to England, which could well prove a bargain in comparison to a number of previous signings.

It has been said that Arsenal will have to sell before they buy this month, having failed to offload a number of squad members in the summer which resulted in two senior players in Sokratis and Mesut Ozil staying on the books despite no room for them in our Premier League or Europa League quotas.

Would Eriksen be welcomed at Arsenal despite his time with rivals Tottenham?

Patrick