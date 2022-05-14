Arsenal claimed to be leading the race to sign Juventus superstar

Reports in Italy are claiming that it is Arsenal who are leading the race to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, but that Champions League football is a must in their pursuit.

With just two games remaining in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s men are well aware of the fact that if they win both, they will be playing Champions league football next season.

It’s not just about the huge financial sum they will get by playing in the illustrious competition, it’s also about attracting the biggest stars across Europe.

To take the next step in our project, which is massively important.

One such big name whose name has been touted lately is none other than Juventus star Paolo Dybala.

#Dybala: per il dopo-#Juve, Inter sempre favorita, ma se @Arsenal si qualificherà per la prossima Champions, il giocatore si trasferirà dai gunners. — Marcello Chirico (@MarcelloChirico) May 13, 2022

The Argentine’s contract is up in the summer, and many big names in Europe are very interested in acquiring the 28-year-old on a free transfer. According to Italian journalist Marcello Chirico, Arsenal will wrap up the signing of Dybala if they acquire a berth in the Champions League.

He further stated that Italian giants Inter Milan are also on the run for his signature, but it is the Gunners who have the best chance of landing him.

In my opinion, that would be a statement signing by the red half of London. The signing of Dybala might just well be our biggest since the club splashed the cash on then record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Paulo Dybala is ready to join Arsenal if they qualify for the Champions League, according to reports! His agent is currently in London with his contract running out in the summer… 👀#Dybala #Arsenal #AFC pic.twitter.com/gK0EmEhuMn — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 13, 2022

Arsenal have acquired a lot of young talent in recent years. But nobody claims their hands on the biggest trophies by developing young players.

There should be a perfect harmony between young blood and experienced powerhouses in the squad. And it appears they have found the right balance.

Signing Dybala is still a long shot at the moment. But if Arsenal are even showing the ambition to sign such players and fight with the biggest boys face-to-face, it says a lot about what they are trying to do behind the scenes.

