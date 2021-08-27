Arsenal claimed to be open to selling first-team star for €20M fee

Arsenal are claimed to be willing to discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s sale for €20 Million this summer, with Juventus claimed to be of interest.

The Gabon international marked his first start of the 2021-22 campaign with a hat-trick against West Brom in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, having suffered a positive Coronavirus test ahead of our opening Premier League match with Brentford.

Auba blasted those cobwebs away in midweek however, and could now be the subject of a transfer offer from the Old Lady.

Juve are claimed to be negotiating the potential sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is believed to be keen on closing in on a move to Manchester City, and they could well reinvest some of that windfall to buy PEA.

TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Arsenal are willing to negotiate a deal for around €20 Million.

For much of the summer, the Gunners have been linked with a number of attacking options, but having failed to offload any of their current quota up front, they have been a little stuck.

The sale of Auba could well open the door for us to freshen up our front-line, with the possibility of offloading our highest earner a boost to our budget.

Who should Arsenal be looking at to replace Auba? Can we really afford to take the risk of letting PEA go, with Laca into the final 12 months of his current contract also?

Patrick