Arsenal claimed to have enquired about West Ham star’s availability

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact with West Ham over the potential availability of Jarrod Bowen, who has enjoyed an eye-opening campaign.

The winger has earned his way into the England squad of late after a thoroughly impressive season for the Hammers, helping them to qualify for the European Conference League for next term.

They will no doubt be keen to keep the 25 year-old, but the player himself could well have other ideas on the back of his amazing campaign, and he certainly wouldn’t be the first player to be persuaded that it was time for a move to a bigger club.

Hammers fans are claimed to be in fear of the worst after it was claimed that we had enquired about his availability, but they should take solace in the fact that they still have three years remaining on his contract.

I don’t personally believe that they will entertain any offers for his signature this summer, even if he did ask about a move as the Beautiful Game Podcast claims. Bowen is quality in my eyes, but if his current club believed he was in a rich vein of form, and currently playing at the height of his ability, they could well consider cashing in (I do not believe this to be the case however).

If Bowen wants to move, he may well have to play out the next season with just two years remaining on his contract next summer, or he could also push for a contract which includes a buyout clause for a potential suitor to meet, but I certainly am not expecting him to be allowed to leave before next summer unfortunately.

Patrick

