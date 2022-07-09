Arsenal claimed to have had €50M bid rejected for top-class midfielder

Reports in Italy claim that Arsenal have had an offer of €50 Million rejected by Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on bolstering their central midfield options this summer, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz and Milinkovic-Savic amongst those most strongly linked of late.

The Serbian midfielder is one who is expected to be on the move, with reports claiming that his side are believed to be open to his exit with just two years remaining on his current deal, but no club is believed to have found an agreement with Lazio as of yet.

CalcioMercato claims that we have made an offer however, but with his club only willing to entertain offers of at least €70 Million our offer was rejected.

It remains to be seen how much we would be willing to pay for the 27 year-old’s signature, but he should certainly be considered as somebody who would be an upgrade on our current options in midfield. He has been amongst the best CMs in Serie A in recent seasons, and would surely be suited to the Premier League.

Do you believe SMS should be considered a risky signing?

Patrick

