Arsenal claimed to have let Walcott down with ‘never been coached’ jibe

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Arsenal let down Theo Walcott by failing to coach him ‘properly’.

The winger is currently impressing back at former club Southampton in the Premier League, having fallen down the pecking order at Everton following their signing of James Rodriguez this summer.

While the 31 year-old hasn’t score a goal since returning, he has played his part in his club’s impressive start to the season with two assists, and his performances have come into the spotlight.

Former Chelsea star Cascarino has admitted that he has always been a keen admirer of the former England international, and that he has been let down by his previous managers.

“I have always been a fan of Walcott,” Cascarino told Talksport (via HampshireLive).

“But I have always felt he has never been coached properly because he was such a young player who left Southampton to go to Arsenal. He joined a fantastic squad of players at Arsenal.

“He sort of found his way. At moments he had one season he had 20 plus goals and it looked like he wanted to play a centre-forward role instead of being a wide player.

“Honestly, I think he’s one player who hasn’t been coached enough about numerous positions to play in and progression in a player because Theo’s got everything.

“He’s technically good and he has got incredible speed. I think if you worked with Theo about the tactical side and I think he’s an intelligent young man.

“I think one of the biggest things that happened at Arsenal with [Arsene] Wenger was Theo. I didn’t think Theo was a player that improved like he should have.”

Walcott had a number of eye-catching performances at Arsenal, although the standouts were usually against weaker opposition in midweek in my memory, while he spent an unwarranted time sidelined with injuries.

I wouldn’t say that he was mismanaged, but he most definitely didn’t reach his full potential, but I would blame that on his injury record, and not on Arsenal.

Do you think Arsenal could have gotten more from Walcott? should we have tried him our centrally?

Patrick