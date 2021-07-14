Arsenal claimed to have ‘marketed very aggressively’ towards Lacazette’s exit

Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry have been discussing the latest goings on with the Transfer Window Podcast, and the pair have claimed that Arsenal have ‘aggressively’ sought out buyers for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman joined from Lyon back in 2017 on a five-year deal, and now has just the one year remaining on his current terms.

Lacazette was the club’s top goalscorer this season in the league with 13 goals, as well as top goalscorer in all competitions with 17, but with his contract running down, it makes no sense to continue in the knowledge that he could leave the club for free in only 12 months time.

Arsenal would most likely appreciate a change also, having failed to freshen up their front line having relied on both Aubameyang and Lacazette as their main outlet for goals over the last three-and-a-half years now, and the football journalists insist that the Gunners have been actively seeking out a buyer for the 30 year-old.

Castles said: “A player who they would like to sell and get their wages away, but they are finding very difficult to sell is Alexandre Lacazette.”

And McGarry added: “I have been told that Lacazette has been marketed very aggressively around Europe, but there’s not been any particular interest that is strong enough to suggest that Arsenal will be able to offload Lacazette.”

It is still early in the transfer window of course, to rule out an exit for Laca, but if we are unable to offload him early in the window, finding a suitable replacement to bring in may then prove problematic also.

Patrick