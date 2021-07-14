Arsenal claimed to have ‘marketed very aggressively’ towards Lacazette’s exit

Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry have been discussing the latest goings on with the Transfer Window Podcast, and the pair have claimed that Arsenal have ‘aggressively’ sought out buyers for Alexandre Lacazette.
The Frenchman joined from Lyon back in 2017 on a five-year deal, and now has just the one year remaining on his current terms.
Lacazette was the club’s top goalscorer this season in the league with 13 goals, as well as top goalscorer in all competitions with 17, but with his contract running down, it makes no sense to continue in the knowledge that he could leave the club for free in only 12 months time.
Arsenal would most likely appreciate a change also, having failed to freshen up their front line having relied on both Aubameyang and Lacazette as their main outlet for goals over the last three-and-a-half years now, and the football journalists insist that the Gunners have been actively seeking out a buyer for the 30 year-old.
Castles said: “A player who they would like to sell and get their wages away, but they are finding very difficult to sell is Alexandre Lacazette.”
And McGarry added: “I have been told that Lacazette has been marketed very aggressively around Europe, but there’s not been any particular interest that is strong enough to suggest that Arsenal will be able to offload Lacazette.”
It is still early in the transfer window of course, to rule out an exit for Laca, but if we are unable to offload him early in the window, finding a suitable replacement to bring in may then prove problematic also.
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Rather Lacca over Aubamayang any day
do you mean leaving or staying? I know that a lot wouldn’t agree and I get that, just my point-of-view.
I think that I would rather have Lacca stay, of course if Auba returns to form that might be different.
Last year it wasn’t just the lack of production from Auba, it looked like he didn’t really care – unfair as I only see what I see on TV but he didn’t seem like a leader. What happens behind the scene is beyond me.
Auba must be relieved from his captain duties to get him back to his best. I don’t mean that he was a bad captain. But, he is not a natural captain material. He’s got a great personality and he can motivate the guys in locker room and training ground. You need something different to lead the team on the pitch, which Auba isn’t blessed with. The captain’s armband is not letting him express himself fully on the pitch.
Great squad player , i hope he stays , he has a lot still to give and teach the younger ones.
I agree, he is a pro
👍 👍
Wonder how many visitors among us saw that one moment of quality in our opening pre-season game against Hibernian, when Laca took a swift turn to evade a challenge and pass the ball to Partey, then receiving the return pass, took a cushoined touch and played THAT ball to Bellerin before making his run inside the box and positioning himself in anticipation of a cross, before ESR scored the goal.
Replacing him now without delay or watching him walk out for free at the end of this season is the least of our problems, as long as he can replicate that consistently throughout the coming season. If Laca deserves to be treated like that, I’d like to know what we must be doing with Willian.
👍
Arsenal and their 99 problems.
It will take the grace of God to fix arsenal attack problems.lacazzete, abumeyang,pepe.willian. all are average players that don’t deserve to wear the badge but still remain in the club collecting Hugh salaries.