Arsenal claimed to have offered Aubameyang extension without pay increase?

The Daily Star has quoted Italian journalist Nicolò Schira on reports that Arsenal have offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an extension to his current contract, but on the same terms.

The Gabonese strikers has proved time and time again since joining the club how important a player he can be for us, and has been ever since joining, scoring 49 league goals in only 75 appearances.

The 30 year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the coming weeks, and we have so far failed to agree terms on a new deal, but we have supposedly tabled a new offer.

#Arsenal are working to extend Pierre-Emerick #Aubameyang’s contract until 2023. #Gunners have offered the same wages (€12M a year) for two more seasons (his contract ends in 2021). Talks ongoing. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 1, 2020

The above is supposedly an Italian journalist, but as you will notice, the Twitter account is currently unverified, but the fact that the Star has linked this into their story, they must be of the belief that the account is genuine.

I struggle to understand why the club wouldn’t be offering him a new improved salary despite our current financial situation, given the fact that he has been so important to our side.

Not only is he our main outlet for goals, but he is one of our most influential players in the dressing room, highlighted by the fact that he has been wearing the captain’s armband in recent months.

If Arsenal are serious about keeping Aubameyang, surely this report will prove to be untrue, and he will be offered a fair increase due to the nature of his role in the side.

I hate to think that this could be true, although I sincerely hope that we have a new contract lined up for our star man.

Could Aubameyang accept a deal without an increased wage? Could this offer push him closer to the exit door?

Patrick