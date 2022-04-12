Arsenal claimed to have tabled €30Million offer for former PL striker

Arsenal are claimed to have tabled a €30 Million offer to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard failed to make the cut at Chelsea after joining for a huge fee previously, but has admitted since that he was struggling with some mental issues during his time in London.

The thought of returning to London to play under Mikel Arteta doesn’t put him off however, with Corriere Dello Sport claiming he would gladly join to play under his Spanish counterpart, with Sport Witness citing Ivan Zazzaroni for his claim that Arsenal have already tabled an offer, which is equal to around double what Juventus are currently willing to pay to keep him permanently.

The Old Lady currently have the striker on loan from Atletico, and he has been impressing alongside January signing Dusan Vlahovic in a new-look attack, and while they are willing to keep him beyond his current loan, they are said to be unwilling to match the €35 Million pre-agreed fee which was included in his loan deal.

With Alvaro having struggled in the Premier League previously, and with him seemingly relishing playing in a front two at present, signing him to lead the line for us doesn’t make too much sense to me personally. While he can be very clinical at times, more often than not it is his consistency at being caught offside that shines through, and I believe there is better options out there.

If Morata is willing to come in as back-up to real top out-and-out striker than that is a different story, but I’m hoping our club is more serious than the former Real Madrid academy star to lead our line going into the new season.

What are your thoughts on Morata?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”