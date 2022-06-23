Arsenal claimed to have verbal agreement on striker deal

Arsenal are claimed by Ben Jacobs to have a verbal agreement with Manchester City over a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Brazilian forward’s signature this summer, with many reporting that he is in fact our priority signing ahead of the new season, and we could finally be closer to a deal.

While the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the 25 year-old, we look to have forged ahead of our rivals with reports claiming that we now have a verbal agreement over the fee, with Ben Jacobs claiming we have compromised somewhere between £35-55 Million.

“I believe that verbally, Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed on a fee, Jacobs told the Done Deal Show. “City originally priced Jesus at £55 Million, Arsenal tried to make a comparison with Sadio Mane and pitched an offer informally of closer to £35m, but Man City were having none of that, but they’re highly likely to compromise somewhere in the middle.”

The longer this drags on, the less likely I feel like we will be able to get this deal over the line. At present however, it does feel like we are working closely on this one, and that we are very much in the driving seat as we seek to make him our new striker going into the new season.

While I believe Jesus could be a great signing, I have my doubts about whether he will be able to become the prolific goalscorer that we need, and those players just in behind him will likely have to raise their input in front of goal also.

I’ve just realised we are theoretically signing Man City’s third/fourth choice CF to lead our line, in hope that he will help us bridge the gap between us and the top of the table, although I do think we will be able to get more out of him this season than Pep has done previously thanks to his continual need to rotate between his wealth of options.

Do you believe that we will get more from Jesus than he has shown for City previously?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses which Gunners should go on loan next season