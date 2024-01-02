Arsenal clarifies the profile of the type of striker they will sign

Arsenal is anticipated to address their striking concerns by signing a new striker either in the current transfer window or during the summer, as the position has become problematic for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus were the primary strikers for the Gunners last season, but they have struggled to provide sufficient goal-scoring contributions. Despite their efforts, Arsenal failed to reinforce the striker position in the summer, and they aim to rectify this issue in the upcoming transfer opportunities.

While it remains uncertain whether Arsenal will make a move for a new striker this month, Football Insider reports that the club has identified the need for physicality in the striker role. The Gunners are looking to sign a frontman with a physical edge to his game, believing that such a player would enhance their ability to break down opposition defences and increase their goal-scoring chances.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our entire team lacks physicality, and it will make no sense to sign a striker who will not have that edge.

Our midfielders are also soft when compared to their colleagues in other clubs, so we need a physical player in both positions.

We trust the executives to know what is needed, and they will sign a top player for us when the time comes.

We have several names on our radar and it will be interesting to see which will join us.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arsenal go from top to 4th – what’s gone wrong?