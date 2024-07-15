Arsenal clarify their stance on the future of Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior is easily the most sought-after Arsenal player this summer after the Gunners reached an agreement on personal terms to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian defender has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last year, and as a superb left-footed defender, he offers more competition to Kiwior.

Arsenal didn’t want to sell Kiwior last season, and he eventually broke into their starting XI in the second half of the term.

The defender is now a player Arsenal trusts, but the arrival of Calafiori could change things. Football Insider reveals the Gunners are now open to his departure.

Italian clubs are very interested in him, with Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma all linked with a move for him.

The report claims Arsenal is now open to allowing Kiwior to leave the club at the right price this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has had a great time in our team in 2024 and will be eager to continue doing well when he returns this summer.

The defender will have a lot of competition for a starting place, but that helps every player do better when they get a chance to play for the team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…