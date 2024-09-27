Arsenal clarify their stance on the future of Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu has attracted serious interest from several Serie A clubs, but Arsenal has made it clear that the defender is not for sale. Despite his struggles with injuries, Tomiyasu remains a key player for Mikel Arteta due to his versatility. When fit, Arteta regularly includes him in the team, as Tomiyasu can effectively play across multiple positions in defence, making him a valuable asset to the squad.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal acknowledges the interest from other clubs but has firmly decided to keep the Japan international. The Gunners are hopeful that Tomiyasu will return to full fitness soon, and they are not looking to part ways with him. Arsenal views him as an integral part of their plans moving forward, despite his injury history.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is one of the most talented players in our squad and he is one star we love to see on the pitch.

However, his fitness level needs to improve, and we need to be sure that is the case before we consider offering him a new contract.

We need players who can stay fit and make contributions, not individuals who will spend more time on the treatment table than on the field.

