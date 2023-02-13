Arsenal clash with Man City is now a must-not-lose game, but be humble whatever happens

There is a word Arteta has used this season that I love, ‘humble’. by Dan Smith

He wants Arsenal to be humble in the title race, to take things game by game, not get carried away and show respect to the standards set by others.

Not all Gooners have been humble recently.

I watched one YouTuber this week describe the Gunners as one of the best teams in world football !

A couple of weeks ago I was dumbfounded when a fans’ channel chose to compare our squad with the Invincibles!

Last week as part of the Overlap Series Gary Neville was laughed at and mocked by representatives from AFTV for his opinion that Man City will retain their Championship, and that it wasn’t inconceivable that the margin between City and us could still end up between 8-10 points.

The pundit was dismissed for having an agenda, from those who simply cannot or will not have anything constructive said about the team they love.

This notion that the 47 year old sits up at night thinking of things to say due to his dislike of one club in particular is far-fetched.

It’s not like he gets any satisfaction from seeing the trophy lifted at the Etihad.

Whisper it quietly, it must just be what he genuinely thinks?

Doesn’t make him right or wrong, it’s not about hate, it’s one man paid to give his point of view, and the subject happened to be ‘who wins the Premier League?’

Let’s dissect what the former right back said , that Arsenal will have a strange result and no one knows what the response would be too that.

We have just lost at Everton and been held by Brighton in performances not witnessed this season. So, he was correct?

That while the Champions have a dressing room of talent who know how to handle the pressure that comes in May and April and can put together a winning sequence of 14, he’s unaware if the League leaders have that mental strength.

Our recent history says we don’t, the majority of the same players crippled by the fear of failure in a top 4 race last campaign and therefore with question marks regarding their character.

From his own playing days, he witnessed how quickly so many title races can turn around and the psychology that can cause it.

For example, a week ago we kicked off at Goodison Park trying to go 8 points clear.

Suddenly we are second if we lose on Wednesday, a fixture we haven’t won since 2015!

Wake up Thursday morning no longer top, and Villa Park on Saturday morning and a trip to Leicester are tricky, because you’re having to win to stay in the hunt.

Like me, I think Neville’s forecast is less of a judgement on Arsenal but more respect on the standards set by Man City.

Respect that some of my peers haven’t shown, thinking we matched their level with only half a season of football played.

Some make out us getting two results against them will be simple.

How insulting towards opposition who have dominated this fixture.

I believe in any sport, what separates the very best is your mindset.

The mindset it takes in April and May is huge.

Sir Alex used to say all he cared about that time of the year was his team were in contention because he trusted his teams experience would give then an advantage.

City have had to record point totals on 90 plus to win the Prem, they had to put together winning sequences of 14 to see off challenges. They had to cope with playing every few days in the knowledge that even a draw is not good enough.

Arsenal might do that but there nothing wrong with the notion that we don’t know if they can – and we know City can.

Whatever happens we have made great progress collectively and individually and our manager has done a great job.

A win in midweek would be huge and maybe give us the belief we need.

It would indeed show that our recent form is common in any title winning season and not anything more

I think It’s a must-not-lose game, a loss would be hard to recover from mentally.

Personally, I don’t think we will lose.

The fantastic atmosphere at the Emirates will help us.

Whatever the result though …. let’s be humble.

Dan Smith

———————————————-

