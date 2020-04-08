Arsenal Classic Video – The Day Thierry Henry destroyed Liverpool 2004

The 2003/04 season will always be immortalised as the year that Arsenal became the Invincibles, but in April it was looking like Arsenal’s season was about to fall apart. Although we were still unbeaten in the League, we had been dumped out of the FA Cup the previous weekend by Man United, and then in midweek had been beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final.

With our lead at the top of the table only four points at that time, we now we had to face a daunting trip to Anfield to save our season falling apart completely.

Luckily, Thierry Henry only just passed a fitness test minutes before the game, and he proved to be our saviour. The Gunners were 2-1 down at half time, but immediately after the break, Pires knocked in the equaliser and was quickly followed by a fantasticly mesmerising individual goal by our greatest goalscorer Thierry Henry. You have to watch it to even believe it.

Thierry Henry went on to complete a hat-trick….