Arsenal clause could frustrate sale of their former player

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Lazio to sell Nuno Tavares permanently following his loan spell with the Italian club during the 2024 to 2025 campaign. The left-back enjoyed a strong run of form throughout the season and emerged as one of Lazio’s standout performers.

His performances convinced the Italian side to finalise a permanent transfer, and Tavares is reportedly pleased to have found a new home where he can expect more consistent playing time. The Portuguese defender appears to have adapted well to Italian football, having found it difficult to establish himself during his time in the Premier League.

A Fresh Start in Serie A

Arsenal are content to have moved on a player who no longer featured in their plans. Tavares, in turn, has found an environment more suited to his abilities, with Lazio now reaping the benefits of his improved performances. The transfer represents a win for all parties involved.

However, Lazio is known to be a club that will entertain offers for their players when the right price is presented. Although they have just completed the permanent acquisition of Tavares, he is already considered available for transfer if an appropriate offer arises.

Arsenal’s Role in Future Transfer Fee

A report from Football Italia outlines a key financial aspect of the deal. Arsenal included a sell-on clause in the agreement, entitling them to receive 45 percent of any future transfer fee Lazio earn from selling Tavares. This clause significantly influences Lazio’s valuation of the player, with the club reportedly seeking at least 45 million euros for his services.

This financial structure ensures Arsenal benefit further should Tavares be sold in the near future. The inclusion of a substantial sell-on clause is a strategic move by the Gunners, allowing them to retain a stake in the player’s future market value without needing to keep him in their squad.

Lazio’s intention to maximise any potential sale aligns with Arsenal’s interests, and the next phase of Tavares’ career could offer both clubs additional rewards if the right buyer is found.

