Arsenal clean sheet run ends with 2-2 draw against Sunderland

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland in an enthralling Premier League encounter, a result that saw the Gunners drop two valuable points in the title race. Sunderland have turned the Stadium of Light into one of the toughest grounds to visit this season, remaining unbeaten there prior to this match. The game carried high stakes, as one of the teams was bound to see their unbeaten run tested, and both sides approached the contest with attacking intent and determination.
A Fierce Battle at the Stadium of Light
From the start, Sunderland matched Arsenal’s intensity, pressing high and defending with discipline. Arsenal, who had been defensively solid in recent weeks, were immediately challenged by Sunderland’s forward movement. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs showed sharp reflexes early on, keeping his team composed under pressure. After Wilson Isidor spurned a promising opportunity, Sunderland took the lead through Daniel Ballard, igniting the home crowd and putting the visitors on the back foot.
Trailing at half-time, Arsenal faced the question that defines a potential champion: could they respond under pressure, as Liverpool had done in previous title-winning campaigns? Mikel Arteta’s side came out with renewed focus after the break, and their persistence was rewarded when Bukayo Saka equalised with a composed finish. The goal shifted momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour, and their attacking rhythm began to dictate the pace of the match.
Late Drama and Shared Points
As Arsenal continued to dominate possession, Martin Zubimendi came agonisingly close to putting them ahead when his shot rattled the crossbar. Moments later, Leandro Trossard found the breakthrough with a well-taken strike to make it 2-1, completing the comeback. However, Sunderland refused to surrender. Encouraged by their home crowd, they launched a series of counter-attacks that tested David Raya, who was forced into several key saves to preserve Arsenal’s narrow lead.
Sunderland’s resilience ultimately paid off when substitute Brian Brobbey struck a superb late equaliser, ensuring the points were shared. The result highlighted Sunderland’s growing confidence and capability in the Premier League, while for Arsenal, it served as a reminder that consistency and focus will be crucial if they are to sustain their title challenge.
Biggest take away from this game was how much we struggled against a high press, we couldn’t handle Sunderland for long passages of play. I think other teams will be taking notes, we don’t deal well with a team in our face.
Legs were gone in the team near the end understandably and I can’t understand why fresh legs weren’t brought on earlier.
We’ll need a dominant performance against the Spuds to get us back on track and make a statement
If arteta had made subs earlier, probably we would have won. I don’t know why he didn’t take off those who were tired and struggling. We had options on the bench
Saka is tired. They’re all sitting back. Ben White, the king of time wasting just sitting on the bench, lol. It’s pretty frustating and I agree. Another round of subs and likely we would’ve walked away with the 3 points.
And who were the game changers on the bench?
Fresh legs. Quality forwards were just walking back, not harrying back or pressing the ball..
We can’t give that much credit to Sunderland, because neither of our title rivals will drop points against a promoted side this season. Nor can we blame it on injuries, leading 2.1 in stoppage time, we would have seen it out if the manager had used his bench properly in the last 15 minutes.
To drop points at what is a freshly promoted side that possess little Premiership star quality is embarrassing, but it’s also very very damaging ending the weekend just 4 points ahead of the juggernaut that is Man City’s brilliant new squad and team.
Fourth 2nd place finish in a row costs Arteta and his assistants their jobs, and it would be very fitting they are sacked based on missing out by 2 points, as their failures to refresh the press late on today has cost us two points.
It wasn’t a great game but we should’ve seen it out. I don’t really understand the lack of subs from Mikel. Scratching my head at that. Some players look tired and we just need bodies back especially in attack. Huge opportunity we just missed out on. No sugarcoating that unfortunately.
I thought it was a fair result. We were so poor in the first half, but much better in the second. Credit to Sunderland, they never gave up.
2 superb goals from Saka and Trossard had me thinking we were going to nick it. Those 7 added on minutes seemed like a bloody hour!!! 😅 Oh well, we’re still top. Have players returning after the break so all is not lost.
And you never know, City and Pool may draw 🙏😁
Not only that but we have Chelsea away after that. If we dont pick up immediately, we will be 2nd/3rd at the end of November
Watched plenty of Chelsea this season. They’re not very good. If we don’t beat them away I’ll overreact and have a bad feeling about the rest of the season 😂
Dont forget we had Havertz Gyokyres Jesus Odegaard Martenelli out…….We wanted a statement we didn’t have it…..Move on
It was a very entertaining match. I can see now why Sunderland are in top four
I just hope Man City and Liverpool will also drop points like this
I think Arteta is still learning and today wasn’t one of his better days. Mainly I’m thinking of his decision to give up the midfield and bring Mosquero on as well as not replacing Merino. He should have been thinking of someone like Skelly with his hustle and bustle rather than another big body to simply block and more than likely give the ball away. Also Nwaneri deserves more respect. Still for a game which had so many frustrating stoppages and time outs there was also a lot of heart in mouth goal line action at both ends. I guess our players did their best considering how depleted our squad was. Back to earth though.
He clearly doesn’t trust Nwaneri. Unfortunately I dont think Ethan will put up with it much longer and will look to leave soon. Not to sound dramatic, just an observation though. I’m just thinking that whole last part of the game where all the subs are if we’re going to commit to sitting in and have tired bodies up front. Nwaneri can still chase the ball and win us fouls. The whole sequence of Merino and Saka not having the legs left to chase the ball and letting Xhaka control that play they scored from keeps running through the mind. Subs would’ve made the difference there.
Joe.S
Arteta and his trusted coaches were deep in conversation over that substitution and what struck you about it also did for me too
Raya messed up trying to claim the ball he should have gone with a punch instead of attempting to collect the ball below.
Yea horrible decision by him. Had to be more aggressive. And Gabriel looking for fouls, same way Woltemade scored. Should never had conceded that goal, and it’s pretty poor watching the replays of it.
If Arsenal are serious about winning the league they should be winning this kind of matches because tomorrow is man city vs Liverpool ,one point is not enough…. I wanted Arsenal to win at all cost then tomorrow mancity and Liverpool to win or draw
Looking at the bench I could see why Mikel didn’t make much changes because the foward players we had on the bench were all teenagers , Norgaard was the only midfielder but we had a packed defence and I felt Mikel didn’t want to upset the backline because Sunderland were and did push us to the limit. Our boys gave all their very best and we’re tired by at that 90′ mark , the Sunderland players too we’re tired but Thier subs carried them through. Not a bad result from a very physical game and boy were they physical and rough on the Arsenal lads. Fair play to Sunderland Raya really did well and Rice , I thought were should have scored in that last corner we had. I’m not overly worried about the lost points, it was inevitable cos we’re not going to win all our games . Good game , and I’m sure Arteta and his boys learnt something today.
COYG.
Exactly! Imagine if he’d brought on Dowman, then everyone would’ve been slating him for doing that! The man can’t win.
As you say we’re not going to win every game and sometimes you just have to credit the opposition (& our former players 👏). All eyes on tomorrow 👍
The changes dont need to be like for like. Especially when we’re just going to sit in and ride out the game. Fresh legs mattered more and there weren’t any to press Sunderland’s midfield effectively. White, MLS, Norgaard, either one of them would have more legs, draw a foul maybe by actually having some energy to run. Merino, Saka had nothing left in the tank.
But to be honest, Raya and Gabriel make a huge mess of a somewhat routine play. Gabriel falls over too easily because he wants a foul, and Raya comes out his box with no conviction and should be going for a punch.
The truth is our boys are human beings who can get tired. Secondly, we had no established centre forward in the team and that was our Achilles heel. Instead of questioning Arteta’s methods and decision making, we should be appreciative that we have a big squad which has managed to cope amid injuries to nearly all our forwards! It has not been easy but fortunately we have come through it unscathed! The draw against Sunderland is not a bad result considering the players we were missing. We hope some of these will be fit to play after the international break.
👍
But you knew about the injuries before yet said
, I predict that Arsenal will beat Sunderland. Sunderland might be praised and all that but Arsenal will be too strong for them. I don’t see how Sunderland can outwit Arsenal.
Now drawing is not a bad result ?
You have to balance your assessment though Raya saved us a number of times. I think Arteta and his mate Heinz gambled on closing the game up and bringing Mosquero on. You cold see Arteta’s body language after the Sunderland equiliser perhaps thinking,” I got it wrong this time”. Hopefully it’s a case of live and learn for both manager and staff. Funnily enough,or not Sunderland have always been my second favourite team, if ever I were asked,” If you didn’t support Arsenal, who would you support,” but my current mood is simply one of loss, which pretty much tells me how wide a gap there is between my love for Arsenal and respect for Sunderland AFC and it’s history.
Thought we played well second half. Created chances. Did think we could have done with fresh legs, but wasn’t obvious who under the circumstances. This Sunderland team at home would cause anyone problems.