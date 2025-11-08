Arsenal clean sheet run ends with 2-2 draw against Sunderland

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland in an enthralling Premier League encounter, a result that saw the Gunners drop two valuable points in the title race. Sunderland have turned the Stadium of Light into one of the toughest grounds to visit this season, remaining unbeaten there prior to this match. The game carried high stakes, as one of the teams was bound to see their unbeaten run tested, and both sides approached the contest with attacking intent and determination.

A Fierce Battle at the Stadium of Light

From the start, Sunderland matched Arsenal’s intensity, pressing high and defending with discipline. Arsenal, who had been defensively solid in recent weeks, were immediately challenged by Sunderland’s forward movement. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs showed sharp reflexes early on, keeping his team composed under pressure. After Wilson Isidor spurned a promising opportunity, Sunderland took the lead through Daniel Ballard, igniting the home crowd and putting the visitors on the back foot.

Trailing at half-time, Arsenal faced the question that defines a potential champion: could they respond under pressure, as Liverpool had done in previous title-winning campaigns? Mikel Arteta’s side came out with renewed focus after the break, and their persistence was rewarded when Bukayo Saka equalised with a composed finish. The goal shifted momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour, and their attacking rhythm began to dictate the pace of the match.

Late Drama and Shared Points

As Arsenal continued to dominate possession, Martin Zubimendi came agonisingly close to putting them ahead when his shot rattled the crossbar. Moments later, Leandro Trossard found the breakthrough with a well-taken strike to make it 2-1, completing the comeback. However, Sunderland refused to surrender. Encouraged by their home crowd, they launched a series of counter-attacks that tested David Raya, who was forced into several key saves to preserve Arsenal’s narrow lead.

Sunderland’s resilience ultimately paid off when substitute Brian Brobbey struck a superb late equaliser, ensuring the points were shared. The result highlighted Sunderland’s growing confidence and capability in the Premier League, while for Arsenal, it served as a reminder that consistency and focus will be crucial if they are to sustain their title challenge.