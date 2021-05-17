Arsenal clear favourites to sign coveted midfielder

Arsenal are the favourites with the bookmakers to sign Sheffield United’s Sander Berge this summer.

The Norwegian midfielder has been a standout performer for the Blades this season, and has shown that he is deserving of retaining a place in the Premier League, something his current team have been unable to achieve.

With United set to drop into the Championship, Berge is expected to leave the club in the coming window, with Arsenal amongst those most strongly linked with his signature.

SkyBet have now opened up a market on where the 23 year-old will be playing come the close of the upcoming transfer window, with TheStar naming us as the 2/1 (3.0) favourite to sign him, ahead of Serie A giants AC Milan.

Dani Ceballos is expected to leave the club this summer at the end of his loan deal, which will surely open the door for a new arrival.

The Gunners spent a whopping amount to bring Thomas Partey to the club last summer, but a number of injuries has hampered his campaign, and bringing in another strong midfielder has to be a priority this summer.

Would Berge be the ideal partner in the centre for Partey?

Patrick