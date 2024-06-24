Arsenal clearly have the advantage over Tottenham and Man United in race for Crystal Palace star

For the better part of the weekend, there has been speculation that Arsenal is interested in Eberechi Eze as a transfer target. Several people at the club are reportedly fond of him. The Englishman possesses a reasonable release clause of approximately £60 million, but his suitors, who are reported to include Tottenham and Man United amongst others, need to pay a substantial amount upfront.

Hopefully, these claims are accurate, because if Eze is a player on Arsenal’s radar, I don’t see anything worth considering — we should sign him ASAP.

The Crystal Palace star, who has earned his place in England’s Euros squad, is expected to leave the Eagles this summer, and surely the Gunners should be the favourites to sign him. We had in our academy but released when he was 13, is one of the most visually appealing players to watch, but he also produces and works at the level of a playmaker for a title-challenging team. He has recently made it clear that “My dream was to play for Arsenal” so surely he would love to come back and fulfil that dream?

At Arsenal, he’d be an excellent LCM and winger option. Arsenal decision-makers, after the 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayern, acknowledged, according to The Athletic, that Mikel Arteta’s attacking setup lacked a player with an X factor who could unlock the opposing defence; I believe Eze is that person.

If we could sign Ebereche Eze, we’d have one hell of a dangerous front five: Martin Odegaard at RCM, Kai Havertz at LCM, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Those who have watched Eze will tell you that he is a true showman who, surprisingly, does not shy away from the physical, nasty side of the game, which is one of the many reasons he is so unique. Eze in the left interior channel is something we must see at the Emirates if at all possible, and we can be confident that he would surely choose us if given the chance.

Sam P

