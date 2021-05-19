Arsenal clinch dramatic late win to deny controversy in Palace clash

Arsenal have claimed all three points in their clash with Crystal Palace with two late goals, in a match which was threatened to be marred in controversy.
Both teams started the game well, and there was plenty of excitement early on at both ends.
Around the half-hour mark Bukayo Saka was dragged down after sprinting past the goalkeeper inside the box, but the referee and VAR eventually ruled the decision out for offside.
We didn’t have to wait long after that for our opening goal however, and the build up was truly delightful. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka combined sweetly to break in behind the defence, before the young English forward’s backheel back to KT to the edge of the box, before he put it on a plate for Nicolas Pepe to fire home.
Shortly after the goal, VAR moved to analyse a clash between Mo Elneny and Christian Benteke, with the Palace forward appearing to throw his arm at the Egyptian’s face in an aggressive manner, but he remained on the pitch
Palace started the second-half as they did the first, with a bright energy about them, and Wilfried Zaha appeared to have been woken up.
The Ivory Coast international played no part in their equaliser however just after the hourmark, but a player who many believe shouldn’t even be on the pitch did. Andy Townsend whipped his free-kick in to Benteke who cleared well ahead of the defence, and despite VAR investigating a push on Mo Elneny who was laid flat on the floor as the free-kick is taken.
It was a strange scene watching Bukayo Saka replaced with the team needing a goal, with Martin Odegaard his replacement, but we needed some fresh legs on the pitch I guess…
Benteke nearly put his side ahead in the next big action, forcing a big save from Bernd Leno, and Wilfried Zaha fluffed another great chance to score.
Martinelli and Granit Xhaka were brought on for Thomas Partey and Tierney with 15 minutes left to play, but with the clock ticking down, the home side were looking most likely to score.
Thankfully, that proved untrue as Arsenal hit the Eagles on the counter-attack, while VAR was checking for a penalty at one end, we’ve struck late through Martinelli to claim the lead.
While Palace tried to push forward and rescue a point late on, it was Arsenal who struck again, with Pepe’s second of the night closing out aall three points.
Arsenal’s chances of making the European places has gotten a huge boost with results going our way, and at the time of this result, West Ham are also losing in their clash also.
Could we really sneak in at the expense of one or both of our London rivals?
Patrick
Palace were lucky to get away with two yellow cards in the first half and to have a good target man like Benteke. Hopefully Arteta has realized that starting Aubameyang as a CF will lead to inconsistent results next season
Pepe wasn’t effective on the right wing, but he still managed to score two goals. Partey really needs to hone his passing and shooting skills in pre-season
Bro change your tactics.. Your comments are alwayd full of complaints. And you always seem to know more than the coaches, left wing right wing dead feet cross in, unnerving
Got lucky. Martinelli needs to start more. Pepe showing why we paid so much for him. He did what Zaha always does to us.
I think you mean we were unlucky. Palace got away with 2 easy straight reds in the first half. VAR continues to be an absolute joke.
Was astounded at Schlupp just getting a yellow!!
Instructions to Pepe should be simple
Run at defenders and run hard. Defenders hate that. 90% of yhe time he just passes back. Just needs some decent coaching!!
Agree completely. Also Auba needs to just go as much as I love him it’s time
main positive is the three points. A performance to forget again if we’re being honest. Invisible players.Great job to Pepe and Martinelli for stepping up and scoring the goals.
It was more about a shift in approach I guess. Bringing on Ode meant we played more through the centre. Also the runs were better. Earlier we had little to no penetration through the middle and then the crosses were wasteful. Also a lot og our counters or pass options were wasted due to our players preferring the safer option. Need to work on our setpieces too. We cant continue to waste them. Good win today though. COYG!
I’m a glass half full fan most of the time but, apart from coming away with three points, there was very little to enjoy about that second half performance.
Pleased for Martinelli and Pepe.
The few positives from this season are Arsenal’s away record and goals conceded this season
I feel shameless typing this, but we can sneak into 7th position IF we beat Brighton.
Everton away at the Etihad and Spurs face Leicester away, l wish my team the best of luck!
shameful not shameless fgs!🤦♂️
Goonerboy
In the weirdest of seasons you could well be right.
Here’s hoping
SueP,
I’d give anything to be right. Imagine not having any European football to look forward to, we won’t get to watch our boys play as often as we have been used to, no dreaming of lifting the EL just EPL matches and FA cup much later…argh! that’s dreadful.
That is the next achievable goal for the season, we must go for it, but Brighton is not going to be easy as we all are aware, the boys have to be up for this!
Indeed!!!
Fingers crossed
We certainly will. We are witnessing a Devine intervention on Arteta just like the FA Cup last season.
Let’s first support WBA to win against WHU to keep them stagnant.
It is most unlikely West Ham will drop points in their last game so bar a miracle we are going to finish 7th. At least above Spurs who are guaranteed to lose at Leicester (who have bottled 4th again).
HH
Our Oct-Nov form really ruined our season
The season has been ruined by absurd mistakes gifting goals PLUS so many matches in which we had men sent off !!!
Let’s hope Arteta’s Oct-Nov will not ne Wenger’s January-February.
Hey HH
I’ve still got my fingers crossed for Leicester
They haven’t bottled it yet
It seems they will depend on Aston Villa to have at least a draw against Chelsea.
I’m gutted for West Ham, HH, I was rooting for them!!
I believe you are entitled to your opinion about the manager but I think he has done fair enough to deserve a better squad and 1 more seasons at least, uecl semi and probably 7th or 8th is not a bad year considering different off field events that caused distraction and COVID season syndrome. Am an Arteta fan boy (should in case you want to call me that) but our squad isn’t good enough for top 4 yet, and if you think we have better players than Leicester, may I remind you how long Leicester core players have been together, since there epl championship season I guess,
Despite our league position, if we finish above Spurs, will that bring back St Totteringham’s Day?
I might get the St Totteringham’s Day banners out… just in case!
Wasn’t great.. but Pepe took his goals well..
Is Auba still ill? My heart goes out to him…
Sorry we ruined your night, Roy.
Still in with a chance of the Conference League (half-hearted yay!!)
Auba has been off form all season, it’s just a bad season for him all together
We seemed to panic a bit after they scored. We kept losing the ball and giving away possession. But then we started slowing the game down by keeping possession and it paid off, Martenelli on the end of a fine cross. While Palace heads were down, Pepe just put the nail in the coffin great end to the game. COYG!!
Performance, good.
Result, good.
My prediction, totally buggered up!
Performance good? Come on man. Good result yes but another bang average performance full of sideways passing and slow build up.
Correct. Both teams played it like a practice game. Tired, end of season, all millionares and couldn’t be bothered ?
Well Declan the third one got me grinning can’t complain it has been a good week for me, actually the best all season
CP should’ve got at least two red cards during the first half. But still and I’m sorry for the negativity, we played terrible football and team management was baaad. I’ll take the 3 points, not that it matters now anyway, but I’m embarrassed by the play.
I actually can’t believe we could still possibly end 6th….highly unlikely but insane to think about it after our terrible season.
Definite nosebleed territory!
Struggling to breathe at this altitude 🤣
😂👍
I’ve just done a quick look at the table and it’s certainly not impossible to finish in the top6.
All to play for right now
Pj-s just hang in there crazy things happen in football
Yea PJ…I have that feeling that we might just sneak into 6th from all permutations.. if westham lose or draw , then it’s last game for everyone..
Leicester vs Spurs
Mancity vs Everton
Westham vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Brighton..
I see draws in the first 3 matches and we have a superior goal diffence to westham (our only realistic competition for 6th)..
I’ll enjoy the win and precisely the score and then hope😁😁
Great win!!☺️🤗
Kudos to Gabriel Martinelli n Nicholas Pepe!!
Martinelli’s athleticism won us dis Match!!
Also liked Zaha’s ruggedity in d match!!
We need these!!
More reason why Aubameyang n Lacazette has to Leave!! You can’t win watch tired 30 Year Olds!!
Let Dem go to Juventus, D old Lady’s!!
More half hearted and mealy mouthed so called “support” from the selt entitled JA crowd who have completely unreal expectations. They cannot even find it in their hearts to praise MA for his positve subs which changed the game in our favour. But I will do so; WeLL DONE, MA.
I can definitely see a good team taking shape, even though many young fans flatly refuse to see what is in front of their noses.
Jon i don’t believe you could say we played well for the majority of the game. We looked lost for most of the game. Your point about the substitutes is valid but perhaps fans are leaning towards the fact that those players should be starting and not on the bench.
Come on Jon
It looked for all the world that Arsenal were sleep walking until Martinelli got his goal. No urgency to get over the line. So yes, I do agree that the substitution made the difference 😊