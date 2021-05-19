Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal clinch dramatic late win to deny controversy in Palace clash

Arsenal have claimed all three points in their clash with Crystal Palace with two late goals, in a match which was threatened to be marred in controversy.

Both teams started the game well, and there was plenty of excitement early on at both ends.

Around the half-hour mark Bukayo Saka was dragged down after sprinting past the goalkeeper inside the box, but the referee and VAR eventually ruled the decision out for offside.

We didn’t have to wait long after that for our opening goal however, and the build up was truly delightful. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka combined sweetly to break in behind the defence, before the young English forward’s backheel back to KT to the edge of the box, before he put it on a plate for Nicolas Pepe to fire home.

Shortly after the goal, VAR moved to analyse a clash between Mo Elneny and Christian Benteke, with the Palace forward appearing to throw his arm at the Egyptian’s face in an aggressive manner, but he remained on the pitch

Palace started the second-half as they did the first, with a bright energy about them, and Wilfried Zaha appeared to have been woken up.

The Ivory Coast international played no part in their equaliser however just after the hourmark, but a player who many believe shouldn’t even be on the pitch did. Andy Townsend whipped his free-kick in to Benteke who cleared well ahead of the defence, and despite VAR investigating a push on Mo Elneny who was laid flat on the floor as the free-kick is taken.

It was a strange scene watching Bukayo Saka replaced with the team needing a goal, with Martin Odegaard his replacement, but we needed some fresh legs on the pitch I guess…

Benteke nearly put his side ahead in the next big action, forcing a big save from Bernd Leno, and Wilfried Zaha fluffed another great chance to score.

Martinelli and Granit Xhaka were brought on for Thomas Partey and Tierney with 15 minutes left to play, but with the clock ticking down, the home side were looking most likely to score.

Thankfully, that proved untrue as Arsenal hit the Eagles on the counter-attack, while VAR was checking for a penalty at one end, we’ve struck late through Martinelli to claim the lead.

While Palace tried to push forward and rescue a point late on, it was Arsenal who struck again, with Pepe’s second of the night closing out aall three points.

Arsenal’s chances of making the European places has gotten a huge boost with results going our way, and at the time of this result, West Ham are also losing in their clash also.

Could we really sneak in at the expense of one or both of our London rivals?

Patrick

  1. gotanidea says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    Palace were lucky to get away with two yellow cards in the first half and to have a good target man like Benteke. Hopefully Arteta has realized that starting Aubameyang as a CF will lead to inconsistent results next season

    Pepe wasn’t effective on the right wing, but he still managed to score two goals. Partey really needs to hone his passing and shooting skills in pre-season

    1. Nero says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:33 pm

      Bro change your tactics.. Your comments are alwayd full of complaints. And you always seem to know more than the coaches, left wing right wing dead feet cross in, unnerving

  2. VIsh says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Got lucky. Martinelli needs to start more. Pepe showing why we paid so much for him. He did what Zaha always does to us.

    1. ThirdManJW says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:23 pm

      I think you mean we were unlucky. Palace got away with 2 easy straight reds in the first half. VAR continues to be an absolute joke.

      1. Sue says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm

        Was astounded at Schlupp just getting a yellow!!

  3. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    Instructions to Pepe should be simple

    Run at defenders and run hard. Defenders hate that. 90% of yhe time he just passes back. Just needs some decent coaching!!

    1. PJ-SA says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:05 pm

      Agree completely. Also Auba needs to just go as much as I love him it’s time

  4. RSH says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    main positive is the three points. A performance to forget again if we’re being honest. Invisible players.Great job to Pepe and Martinelli for stepping up and scoring the goals.

  5. Sid says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    It was more about a shift in approach I guess. Bringing on Ode meant we played more through the centre. Also the runs were better. Earlier we had little to no penetration through the middle and then the crosses were wasteful. Also a lot og our counters or pass options were wasted due to our players preferring the safer option. Need to work on our setpieces too. We cant continue to waste them. Good win today though. COYG!

  6. Trudeau says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    I’m a glass half full fan most of the time but, apart from coming away with three points, there was very little to enjoy about that second half performance.

    Pleased for Martinelli and Pepe.

  7. Francis says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    The few positives from this season are Arsenal’s away record and goals conceded this season

  8. Goonerboy says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    I feel shameless typing this, but we can sneak into 7th position IF we beat Brighton.

    Everton away at the Etihad and Spurs face Leicester away, l wish my team the best of luck!

    1. Goonerboy says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:13 pm

      shameful not shameless fgs!🤦‍♂️

    2. SueP says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:13 pm

      Goonerboy
      In the weirdest of seasons you could well be right.
      Here’s hoping

      1. Goonerboy says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:33 pm

        SueP,

        I’d give anything to be right. Imagine not having any European football to look forward to, we won’t get to watch our boys play as often as we have been used to, no dreaming of lifting the EL just EPL matches and FA cup much later…argh! that’s dreadful.

        That is the next achievable goal for the season, we must go for it, but Brighton is not going to be easy as we all are aware, the boys have to be up for this!

        1. SueP says:
          May 19, 2021 at 9:35 pm

          Indeed!!!
          Fingers crossed

    3. Highbury Hero says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:14 pm

      We certainly will. We are witnessing a Devine intervention on Arteta just like the FA Cup last season.

    4. Gily says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:15 pm

      Let’s first support WBA to win against WHU to keep them stagnant.

  9. Highbury Hero says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    It is most unlikely West Ham will drop points in their last game so bar a miracle we are going to finish 7th. At least above Spurs who are guaranteed to lose at Leicester (who have bottled 4th again).

    1. Goonerboy says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:14 pm

      HH

      Our Oct-Nov form really ruined our season

      1. chris says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:26 pm

        The season has been ruined by absurd mistakes gifting goals PLUS so many matches in which we had men sent off !!!

      2. Highbury Hero says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:39 pm

        Let’s hope Arteta’s Oct-Nov will not ne Wenger’s January-February.

    2. SueP says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:15 pm

      Hey HH
      I’ve still got my fingers crossed for Leicester
      They haven’t bottled it yet

      1. Highbury Hero says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:42 pm

        It seems they will depend on Aston Villa to have at least a draw against Chelsea.

    3. Sue says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:16 pm

      I’m gutted for West Ham, HH, I was rooting for them!!

    4. Adajim says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:21 pm

      I believe you are entitled to your opinion about the manager but I think he has done fair enough to deserve a better squad and 1 more seasons at least, uecl semi and probably 7th or 8th is not a bad year considering different off field events that caused distraction and COVID season syndrome. Am an Arteta fan boy (should in case you want to call me that) but our squad isn’t good enough for top 4 yet, and if you think we have better players than Leicester, may I remind you how long Leicester core players have been together, since there epl championship season I guess,

    5. Gily says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:22 pm

      Despite our league position, if we finish above Spurs, will that bring back St Totteringham’s Day?

  10. Sue says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    I might get the St Totteringham’s Day banners out… just in case!

    Wasn’t great.. but Pepe took his goals well..
    Is Auba still ill? My heart goes out to him…

    Sorry we ruined your night, Roy.

    Still in with a chance of the Conference League (half-hearted yay!!)

    1. Adajim says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:23 pm

      Auba has been off form all season, it’s just a bad season for him all together

  11. dboy says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    We seemed to panic a bit after they scored. We kept losing the ball and giving away possession. But then we started slowing the game down by keeping possession and it paid off, Martenelli on the end of a fine cross. While Palace heads were down, Pepe just put the nail in the coffin great end to the game. COYG!!

  12. Declan says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Performance, good.
    Result, good.
    My prediction, totally buggered up!

    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:20 pm

      Performance good? Come on man. Good result yes but another bang average performance full of sideways passing and slow build up.

      1. chris says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm

        Correct. Both teams played it like a practice game. Tired, end of season, all millionares and couldn’t be bothered ?

    2. Kenya 001 says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:25 pm

      Well Declan the third one got me grinning can’t complain it has been a good week for me, actually the best all season

  13. No2No2 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    CP should’ve got at least two red cards during the first half. But still and I’m sorry for the negativity, we played terrible football and team management was baaad. I’ll take the 3 points, not that it matters now anyway, but I’m embarrassed by the play.

  14. PJ-SA says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    I actually can’t believe we could still possibly end 6th….highly unlikely but insane to think about it after our terrible season.

    1. Sue says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:22 pm

      Definite nosebleed territory!

      1. PJ-SA says:
        May 19, 2021 at 9:26 pm

        Struggling to breathe at this altitude 🤣

        1. Sue says:
          May 19, 2021 at 9:31 pm

          😂👍

    2. SueP says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:25 pm

      I’ve just done a quick look at the table and it’s certainly not impossible to finish in the top6.
      All to play for right now

    3. Kenya 001 says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm

      Pj-s just hang in there crazy things happen in football

    4. instrooments says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm

      Yea PJ…I have that feeling that we might just sneak into 6th from all permutations.. if westham lose or draw , then it’s last game for everyone..

      Leicester vs Spurs
      Mancity vs Everton
      Westham vs Southampton
      Arsenal vs Brighton..

      I see draws in the first 3 matches and we have a superior goal diffence to westham (our only realistic competition for 6th)..

  15. Kenya 001 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    I’ll enjoy the win and precisely the score and then hope😁😁

  16. Vinnie2000 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    Great win!!☺️🤗
    Kudos to Gabriel Martinelli n Nicholas Pepe!!
    Martinelli’s athleticism won us dis Match!!
    Also liked Zaha’s ruggedity in d match!!
    We need these!!
    More reason why Aubameyang n Lacazette has to Leave!! You can’t win watch tired 30 Year Olds!!
    Let Dem go to Juventus, D old Lady’s!!

  17. jon fox says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    More half hearted and mealy mouthed so called “support” from the selt entitled JA crowd who have completely unreal expectations. They cannot even find it in their hearts to praise MA for his positve subs which changed the game in our favour. But I will do so; WeLL DONE, MA.

    I can definitely see a good team taking shape, even though many young fans flatly refuse to see what is in front of their noses.

    1. Oldman-58 says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:39 pm

      Jon i don’t believe you could say we played well for the majority of the game. We looked lost for most of the game. Your point about the substitutes is valid but perhaps fans are leaning towards the fact that those players should be starting and not on the bench.

    2. SueP says:
      May 19, 2021 at 9:40 pm

      Come on Jon
      It looked for all the world that Arsenal were sleep walking until Martinelli got his goal. No urgency to get over the line. So yes, I do agree that the substitution made the difference 😊

