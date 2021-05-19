Arsenal clinch dramatic late win to deny controversy in Palace clash

Arsenal have claimed all three points in their clash with Crystal Palace with two late goals, in a match which was threatened to be marred in controversy.

Both teams started the game well, and there was plenty of excitement early on at both ends.

Around the half-hour mark Bukayo Saka was dragged down after sprinting past the goalkeeper inside the box, but the referee and VAR eventually ruled the decision out for offside.

We didn’t have to wait long after that for our opening goal however, and the build up was truly delightful. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka combined sweetly to break in behind the defence, before the young English forward’s backheel back to KT to the edge of the box, before he put it on a plate for Nicolas Pepe to fire home.

Shortly after the goal, VAR moved to analyse a clash between Mo Elneny and Christian Benteke, with the Palace forward appearing to throw his arm at the Egyptian’s face in an aggressive manner, but he remained on the pitch

Palace started the second-half as they did the first, with a bright energy about them, and Wilfried Zaha appeared to have been woken up.

The Ivory Coast international played no part in their equaliser however just after the hourmark, but a player who many believe shouldn’t even be on the pitch did. Andy Townsend whipped his free-kick in to Benteke who cleared well ahead of the defence, and despite VAR investigating a push on Mo Elneny who was laid flat on the floor as the free-kick is taken.

It was a strange scene watching Bukayo Saka replaced with the team needing a goal, with Martin Odegaard his replacement, but we needed some fresh legs on the pitch I guess…

Benteke nearly put his side ahead in the next big action, forcing a big save from Bernd Leno, and Wilfried Zaha fluffed another great chance to score.

Martinelli and Granit Xhaka were brought on for Thomas Partey and Tierney with 15 minutes left to play, but with the clock ticking down, the home side were looking most likely to score.

Thankfully, that proved untrue as Arsenal hit the Eagles on the counter-attack, while VAR was checking for a penalty at one end, we’ve struck late through Martinelli to claim the lead.

While Palace tried to push forward and rescue a point late on, it was Arsenal who struck again, with Pepe’s second of the night closing out aall three points.

Arsenal’s chances of making the European places has gotten a huge boost with results going our way, and at the time of this result, West Ham are also losing in their clash also.

Could we really sneak in at the expense of one or both of our London rivals?

Patrick