Arsenal clinch the three points despite hard-fought efforts of Palace

Arsenal hold on to clinch the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
The Gunners were extremely dominant of the possession in the opening half, but both sides were looking dangerous in the final third.
Eddie Nketiah wasted a number of chances, clipping the outside of the post when under strong pressure from two defenders, as well as chipping an effort over the goal in a one-on-one with the keeper.
Neither side managed to score in the opening 45 however, and it took a penalty for the deadlock to be broken.
Nketiah was brought down inside the box to give Martin Odegaard the chance to score from the spot, and he didn’t disappoint.
Palace continued to knock on the door, with their long-ball and counterattacking efforts, and when Takehiro Tomiyasu picked up a second yellow just after the hourmark, I begun to believe the worst.
Thankfully we managed to hold on however, denying Roy Hodgson’s side despite their man advantage for much of the second half.
Patrick
Glad to see us win a derby. But Arsenal should appeal against both yellow cards and the referee should be investigated or banned from the next matches, because the decisions were wrong
I liked the new tactic because it’s more pragmatic than the one we used last season. I believe we’ll have more goals from set-pieces with more tall players in the field
Apart from the sending off I thought the ref was predominantly on our side! Sometimes you need to take your rose tinted glasses off, the non penalty decision for them being a case in point.
But the yellow cards were completely wrong and could’ve made us lose the game
27 seconds to try and take a throwing,definitely a yellow
The second one not a card as he didn’t touch him
According to the commentator, Tomiyasu took just eight seconds for the throw-in. Havertz took fifteen seconds, yet no yellow card for him
No chance of an appeal against yellow cards. The first one was warranted anyway for the amount of time Tomi was taking over throw-ins. You’d have thought that after White’s card last week, they’d have got these throw-ins sorted. The second yellow, I don’t think it was even a foul. The best we’ll get is an apology from Webb.
So what did Havertz get a yellow for if it wasn’t for his throw in?
For another foul
Yeah, he grabbed some shirt or shorts I think.
@Gai, now we can see the importance of a good bench. We won this game based on our bench. I also like Ateta’s pragmatism after one man down without been over ambitious in game like this 3 points is what matter.
Yes, I was happy to see good and experienced players on the bench
These tall players you’re talking of is only Kai
Kai is now a plural “tall-players”
Stop deceiving yourself
He’s no Giroud – his height offers almost no advantage in the sense you are putting it
U are trying to say we’ll score more set pieces bcos tall Kai can hassle defenders to reach balls in the air ?
That’s u deceiving yourself
And he’s no Xhaka adds no aggression to the midfield
His height seems to be good for use as a Point Man
But that we’ll score more set pieces cos of him is a joke, I’m sure he can’t hassle ordinary Holding to win an air ball
We had Tomiyasu, Rice and Havertz for the set-pieces, in addition to our other tall players
Worse than last season. Too many players out of position.
Partey and Tomiyasu cut inside to help Rice in deep-midfield area
Hass, 10 against 11 and 3 points at palace ain’t worse than last season. No one was out out of position we all know about inverted full backs in modern football and Pathey did well in that position. Let’s give credit to the coach and the Boys.
Palace haven’t lost a game in their last 5… So good we won but it wasn’t a good watch. Tomi yellow was harsh but we made things hard for us. We play Chelsea, manu and spurs in our next 6 games I think. Good for the team. They need to sit up and make it happen. We ain’t playing well but winning.
Just thinking to myself; what would’ve have happened if it were a team like say, Brighton? With a slow Partey at right back?
We’ll be roasted.
There’s a limit this new gambling tactic can take us.
I hope Arteta opens his eyes to see.
It wasn’t a gamble because Partey never overlapped with Saka. He stayed behind to do playmaking from deep-midfield area and to anticipate Palace’s left wing attacks
That’s why our creativity has decreased
We complained of Zinchenko not helping out Martinelli last season making it hard to produce things from that side
Now we have no SB supporting any of our Wingers
Saka’s on his own
– no Ben White to play with on the right & create things together .
Martinelli’s too is still on his own, like last season (though Xhaka & Jesus complimented that – but now we have Kai who does know what he should be doing yet)
We’ve become less creative at the moment
Creativity isn’t always about overlapping fullbacks. In fact, that tactic has become so predictable nowadays
We could create more chances with diagonal and through passes. The players just need to get more accustomed to the new tactic
Great display. But for nketiah’s luck, we should have been safe. Wonderful defensive effort.
It was a good game until Tomi’s sending-off. If Palace had a decent striker they’d have roasted us in the second half.
How long will it take for the message to filter through to our dead ball coach that throw-ins have to be taken quicker than our players seem to be able to manage?
Should have been an easier win than that but GG for the win .
But Arteta trying to be cute once again to accommodate a new signing .
Why try and fiddle with something that wasn’t broken ,confusing TBF ,but a wins a win so …..
Happy with the 3 points but not so much with the performance and tactics.I know it is still early in the season and with several new players but compared to last season our football looks dull,not flowing…what we need(ed) was a plan B but it didn’t mean getting rid of our plan A altogether which has been mostly successful. I’m hoping that with Zinchenko back, TP will move back into midfield,White as RB, Gabriel back next to Saliba.
That’s what I’ve been telling people
We have a great team already
It’s the support for that first 11 that we need, not changing for no reason
I told someone, even if we buy Mbappe
He still has to start behind Martinelli for some time,
Till he proves he can outdo him
What we have on ground is working
It doesn’t matter who comes in, he must fight to overthrow the stater…
…which ultimately means a step-up/improvement in the team
We got the points but could easily have lost – it reminded me of our early wins under Emery. For me that was pretty shambolic and not title winning football. Too many players out of last seasons positions meant nobody knew what they were doing. My MOM was Nketiah despite his misses, but Martinelli and Saka were really poor. Partey is not a RB and doesnt support Saka/Ode, diminishing our right side, and White should be there – wasted at CB. No Gabriel? Tomi for Zinny? Harsh red but he’s a shadow of list year’s player. Havertz runs a lot but with the ball he is still not contributing. Our best player thus far – Trossard – can’t get a kick. Sympathy for Rice having to learn in a team this disjointed. Maybe a work in progress but we need to improve a lot and quickly. Sorry Mikel, this performance is down to you. And sorry its a negative review, but thats how I saw it.
Not keen on Partey at right back. White and Saka have built an understanding. Strange tactics, but credit to the boys for the last 25 minutes, under pressure. How Ayew was not sent off and Tomiyasu got sent off, was disturbing. Refereeing is as poor as ever.
Ref was bad, no doubt. Some real dodgy decisions.
Let’s not let the reffing decisions take away from what the real issues were:
– Havertz looks clueless and lost on the field
– Eddie just isn’t at the level
– Players out of positions not looking good overall
– Benching Trossard continously
– 3 shots on target in the whole game
– Partey exposed and out of position many times
As called by many here, the forced inclusion of Havertz results in the whole teams formation to simply not work! Again I’ll say I think Havertz is a talented player but I believe he’s only starting so MA can try prove that hes right, a bit ego driven.
There’s not 1 person that can honestly claim Havertz is more in form than Trossard. Havertz needs game time, let him get it from the bench and prove he deserves to start.
Once again we see just how blatantly incompetent, biased and corrupt the PGMOL are.
I truly fear for the likes of Saka and Martinelli, when referees give no protection when they are being targeted with consistent fouls and other illegal moves such as shirt pulling.
There has been no improvement in the standard of refereeing or VAR – the only changes are seeing players being punished for insignificant things, while these referees are answerable to no one and are never called out to explain their decisions – a complete joke.
On to the game : Positives?
We won – three points – showed grit when down to ten men – Rice showing why we bought him.
Negatives?
Nketiah and his finishing – team selection – substitutions – sending off – inept refereeing performance once again – square pegs in round holes.
I’m sorry, but this was awful to watch in my opinion and we need to improve quickly if we are to challenge for the title.
How that 2nd Ayew foul on Saka wasn’t a 2nd yellow I don’t know…was a rugby tackle