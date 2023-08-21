Arsenal clinch the three points despite hard-fought efforts of Palace

Arsenal hold on to clinch the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners were extremely dominant of the possession in the opening half, but both sides were looking dangerous in the final third.

Eddie Nketiah wasted a number of chances, clipping the outside of the post when under strong pressure from two defenders, as well as chipping an effort over the goal in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Neither side managed to score in the opening 45 however, and it took a penalty for the deadlock to be broken.

Nketiah was brought down inside the box to give Martin Odegaard the chance to score from the spot, and he didn’t disappoint.

Palace continued to knock on the door, with their long-ball and counterattacking efforts, and when Takehiro Tomiyasu picked up a second yellow just after the hourmark, I begun to believe the worst.

Thankfully we managed to hold on however, denying Roy Hodgson’s side despite their man advantage for much of the second half.

Patrick