Arsenal clinging to hope Balogun will stay at the Emirates

The Guardian says that all Arsenal has now is hope that Folarin Balogun will remain at the club.

The teenage striker has refused to sign a new contract with the Londoners, and he is inside the final six months of his current deal already.

Balogun has found a breakthrough into the Arsenal first-team very hard to come by despite his impressive record in their youth team.

He is behind the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order, and he feels leaving the Gunners is best for him.

The club is keen to keep him and Mikel Arteta has even handed him opportunities in the Europa League.

The report says that the list of teams looking to sign him has been narrowed down to three.

The Gunners remain hopeful that he will change his mind and decide to remain with them.

One way that Arsenal can convince him to stay is to give him more chances in their first team, but the abundance of attacking talents at Arteta’s disposal will make that hard.

The report adds that Arsenal is expecting him to decide on his future in a fortnight.