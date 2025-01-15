Arsenal close gap on Liverpool with routine North London derby win

Arsenal claimed a vital 2-1 win against Tottenham this evening, closing the gap on the Premier League summit. The Gunners capitalised on Liverpool’s dropped points the night before, delivering a determined performance in front of a raucous Emirates crowd.
From the first whistle, Arsenal’s intent was clear. Leandro Trossard forced an early block from Spurs’ defence as the Gunners dominated possession and pinned their rivals back. Despite Arsenal’s control, Spurs managed to carve out a threat on the counter, with Dejan Kulusevski forcing a superb save from David Raya.
Tottenham silenced the Emirates temporarily when they opened the scoring against the run of play from a corner, showcasing their resilience despite being on the back foot for much of the first half.
Undeterred, Arsenal resumed their dominance after the break. Their persistence was rewarded when Dominic Solanke turned a dangerous Arsenal corner into his own net, levelling the scores. Just four minutes later, Trossard electrified the crowd with a stunning strike, completing the Gunners’ comeback.
Kai Havertz had a golden opportunity to extend Arsenal’s lead but sent his header wide. Meanwhile, Spurs pushed for an equaliser, with Ange Postecoglou introducing changes to inject life into his side. However, the visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Arsenal defence.
Pedro Porro came closest to rescuing a point for Spurs when his effort struck the post, but the Gunners held firm to secure yet another memorable derby victory.
The result further solidifies Arsenal’s position in the title race and serves as a timely confidence boost after recent setbacks. For Spurs, the loss adds to a season of inconsistency, leaving them with much to ponder.
Well done boys,
Huge win, we needed to win and we did. Proud of the boys!
We needed that, well done, the extra effort to get a result and be positive on the ball was DEFINITELY noticed!
Big comeback win just when many thought it was over! Brilliant performance all round except for the finishing part of course. Anyway attention turns on Villa’s visit next. COYG!!!
We were miles better than Spurs. Credit to the lads and MA. Let’s turn our season around from here. Maybe we can still catch Pool after all
3 points won which is very important.
Now unto Villa on Saturday. I hope we can get a positive result with our depleted squad.
Arteta should start making progress in the transfer market and get us our striker.
Great win but still have reservations in our attack. We’re not scoring goals when we should/could. Still, we’re closed to Liverpool and I’m happy 😊.
I wasn’t greatly impressed with that second half performance. We needed a third and a two goal cushion, and they went about getting it as though it was as meaningful as lunchtime kick about in school play yard.
I know Sterling has played little, can’t have match fitness, or any momentum, but his nickname should now be Granddad. Chelsea came out with the bands, denied him to everyone else, but put him out to pasture, and the former international star has gone to seed 🫣
The forward line needs reinforcements. Bodies can’t come from domestic loans, maxxed out, we could get 2 euro loans. Loans leaving at end of season don’t have to be clearly better than what started today, but a bit of pace would be helpful addition if we want to put pressure on Liverpool, rather than fight for 2nd in the unconvincing demeanour of todays win.
Yes we won the match but nothing has really changed, our goal scoring efficiency remain the problem. We have to do better otherwise forget about the title.
Funny thing is despite all the moans about Nketiah on this website I reckon he would have finished some of the 60+ chances we have had in the last 3 matches… !!
Good to see Trossard on the score sheet.. Martinelli likely to start on Saturday though – perhaps Trossard on the wing instead of Sterling who looked out of gas
Based on his 0 Prem goals for Palace ?
Just checking peeps
We were wrongly awarded a corner so no conspiracy or agenda this game lol
As you well know Dan, the VAR officials cannot change or recuew that kind of decision.
Your making yourself look as if you don’t actually know what VAR can and cannot do.
Who said VAR?
Like the Rice and Trossard second yellow cards ?
As you know VAR can’t change or renew that but fans still said that was enough for an agenda
Sending off players is hardly the same as getting a corner kick wrong Dan and, as you well know, while we probably never see the decisions that saw Rice and Trossard repeated, we will undoubtedly see a wrong corner kick awarded between now and the end of the season.
Completely different scenarios, but if it helps float your boat, go with it.
Like Havertz diving at weekend for a pen ?
I’m just pointing out this conspiracy theory is a myth as big decisions go in our favour as well
Funny thing is, I have a Liverpool mate and a utd mate and they think we get all the decisions and they don’t. We have some humdingers discussions.
Lets start with the negative because its nice to end on a positive. It is becoming more and more apparent the fact we have never had a striker for 4 years is negligence and will cost us. With the exceptions of Gabriel (at set pieces) and Trossard (in open play) and not just tonight, we dont have a natural goalscorer, outside of Saka. We attack in all the wrong ways. Tonight Spuds were hopeless in defence and their goalkeeper was a joke and we failed to capitalise on that as much as we should. Thats a worry. On the positive we got a vital 3 points, at last capitalising on Liverpools dropped points. We played (although worryingly naive at times) quicker football. We passed it forwards more and MLS was a hit at LB. We need a striker.
Good assessment. Super impressive efforts considering the game they were coming iff two days ago (helped by comically bad spud defence/keeper). Arteta sounded very definitive on making signings this window. Fingers crossed.
Plain for both Arsenal fans and neutrals to see Reggie. Still living unnecessarily dangerously when we should be putting the pressure on Liverpool to crack. Hope the master plan is not to gamble on the remaining crop of fit players being able to ride out the season and crown it with a league title.
I would say naive Joe. We looked lively tonight but we didn’t look classy and in control. Thats where we don’t look like title winners. A striker is needed (but whats available?) but thats only part of the problem.