Arsenal close gap on Liverpool with routine North London derby win

Arsenal claimed a vital 2-1 win against Tottenham this evening, closing the gap on the Premier League summit. The Gunners capitalised on Liverpool’s dropped points the night before, delivering a determined performance in front of a raucous Emirates crowd.

From the first whistle, Arsenal’s intent was clear. Leandro Trossard forced an early block from Spurs’ defence as the Gunners dominated possession and pinned their rivals back. Despite Arsenal’s control, Spurs managed to carve out a threat on the counter, with Dejan Kulusevski forcing a superb save from David Raya.

Tottenham silenced the Emirates temporarily when they opened the scoring against the run of play from a corner, showcasing their resilience despite being on the back foot for much of the first half.

Undeterred, Arsenal resumed their dominance after the break. Their persistence was rewarded when Dominic Solanke turned a dangerous Arsenal corner into his own net, levelling the scores. Just four minutes later, Trossard electrified the crowd with a stunning strike, completing the Gunners’ comeback.

Kai Havertz had a golden opportunity to extend Arsenal’s lead but sent his header wide. Meanwhile, Spurs pushed for an equaliser, with Ange Postecoglou introducing changes to inject life into his side. However, the visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Arsenal defence.

Pedro Porro came closest to rescuing a point for Spurs when his effort struck the post, but the Gunners held firm to secure yet another memorable derby victory.

The result further solidifies Arsenal’s position in the title race and serves as a timely confidence boost after recent setbacks. For Spurs, the loss adds to a season of inconsistency, leaving them with much to ponder.